2021 First Funnel Update

March 9, 2021 Senate Staff Blog 0

Last week, the Legislature passed a key deadline, the “first funnel.” For Senate policy bills to remain eligible for consideration, they had to be approved by a Senate committee, and House policy bills had to be approved by a House committee to remain alive.

The funnel helps narrow legislators narrow our focus to what has a real chance of becoming law this year. Fortunately, many bad ideas have died, and lots of good opportunities still have the chance to make it to the Governor’s desk.

Reynolds & GOP: Politics & Division

  • Voter suppression (SF 413)
  • Cut unemployment for Iowans (SF 492 /HSB 203)
  • Historic low funding for public schools (SF 269)
  • Eliminate background checks, allow guns in schools, and put guns in hand of criminals (SJR 7)
  • Take away right of woman to make her own healthcare decisions; ban common forms of birth control (HJR 5/SJR 2)
  • Eliminates diversity plans used by some schools (HF 228)
  • Provides immunity to firearm manufacturers (HF 621/ SF 514)
  • Eliminates housing voucher non-discrimination laws (HF 720/SF 252)
  • Expands Charter Schools (HSB 242)
  • Bans “divisive concepts” like racism or sexism from being discussed in public schools and universities (HSB 258)
  • New barriers for Iowans to get food or health care assistance (SF 389)
  • Eliminate tenure at Iowa’s state universities (HF 496)
  • Vouchers for private schools (SF 159)
  • Punishing cities for keeping budget balanced (SF 479)
  • Allows the State to make discrimination easier (HF 481)
  • Provide trucking companies immunity from hiring rapists and sex traffickers (SF 537/HSB 259)
  • Putting a monetary value on people’s lives when medical malpractice has occurred (HF 592 / SF 557)
  • Discouraging Iowans from getting live-saving vaccines (SF 193)
  • Punishing private businesses for blocking hate speech and insurrection on social media (SF 402)
  • Allows landlords to charge higher fees for late payments and throw away a tenant’s possessions immediately after eviction (HSB 253)
  • New “poll tax” before restoring someone’s right to vote (HSB 231)
  • Prohibits a social media company from limiting an elected official’s access to the platform (HF 633)

Bi-Partisan Bills Moving Ahead

  • Dentists can administer vaccines (HF 528)
  • Constitutionally restore felon voting rights (HJR 11/ SSB 1134)
  • Prohibits “Gay Panic” defense (HF 310)
  • Exempt COVID payments & relief from state taxes (SF 364)
  • Creates more affordable housing options (HF 582/ SF 295)
  • Increase funding for students learning English (HF 605/ SF 430)
  • Expand protections to prevent sexual abuse (SF 253)
  • Double tax credit for volunteer EMS/fire fighters (HF 563)
  • New tax credits/grants for businesses to build on-site child care (HF 606/SF 176)
  • More transparency from drug companies (HF 526)
  • Cap cost of insulin to $100 for month supply (HF 263)
  • Encourage more OB/GYN doctors to locate in rural Iowa (SF 129)
  • New enforcement to stop human trafficking (HF 452/ SF 388)
  • Expand Child Care Tax Credit (HF 230)
  • Expand adoption tax credit (HF 369)
  • Business child care tax credit (HF 370 / SF 123)
  • Pharmacists can dispense birth control without prescription (HF 434/SSB 1157)
  • New tracking system for rape kits (HF 426 / SF 451)
  • Insurance has to reimburse mental health and physical health providers at same rate for telehealth services (HF 294/HF 706)
  • Lifetime trout stamp for Iowans over 65 (HF 234)
  • Employment leave for adoptive parents (SF 362/HF 724)
  • Prohibits employers from restricting low wage workers from getting another job (SF 496)
  • Allows storage of inhalers at schools for kids in life-threatening situations (HF 701)
  • Expansion of the popular beginning farmer tax credit to attract younger farmers (SF 360)
  • More funding opportunities for voluntary fire departments (SF 438)
  • Expanded benefits for firefighters (HSB 268)
  • Reducing costs for Iowans to examine public records (SF 480)
  • Consumer protections for dental visits (SSB 1202)
  • Establish Learning Recovery Task Force to recommend fixes for the Covid learning losses (SF 452)
  • Prohibits an insurance company from switching a patient’s medication just because it is less expensive (HF 656)
  • Expands broadband access (HSB 133)
  • Probation and sentencing reform (HF 678)
  • $3 million increase for Iowa state park maintenance (HF 749)
  • Adds a definition of soil health into the Iowa Code (HF 646)
  • Requires DOT to add adult changing stations to rest areas (HF 492)
  • Literacy assistance for deaf and hard of hearing children (HF 604)
  • Strengthens laws to protect older Iowans from financial exploitation ( SF 391/HF 258)
  • Toughens enforcement of retailers selling drug paraphernalia in our neighborhoods (SF 226)
  • Explores opportunities to expand broad across Iowa communities      (SF 390/HSB 133)
  • Enhances communications with our returning veterans to be sure they access benefits they’ve earned (SF 255)

Good News: These GOP Bills Are Dead

  • Reduces unemployment appeals for Iowans (SF 187)
  • Statewide private school voucher program (SF 127/SF 128)
  • Prohibiting any instruction about gender identity in schools (SF 167)
  • Requiring survey of political views of university employees (SF 292)
  • Allowing discrimination based on religious beliefs/exemption defense (SF 436)
  • Penalize or remove school board members and administrators for disagreeing with the Governor (SSB 1213)
  • Prohibits mask requirement on college campuses (HF 204)
  • Digital tracking women looking for reproductive care online (HF 515)
  • Legalize conversion therapy & ban medical care for some kids (HF 193)
  • Punish students in communities with high COVID cases (HF 165)
  • Death penalty (HF 271/SF 82)
  • Publicly shaming woman for their health care decisions and falsely declaring an “abortion pandemic” in Iowa  (SF 508)

