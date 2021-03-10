2021 First Funnel Update

Last week, the Legislature passed a key deadline, the “first funnel.” For Senate policy bills to remain eligible for consideration, they had to be approved by a Senate committee, and House policy bills had to be approved by a House committee to remain alive.

The funnel helps narrow legislators narrow our focus to what has a real chance of becoming law this year. Fortunately, many bad ideas have died, and lots of good opportunities still have the chance to make it to the Governor’s desk.

Reynolds & GOP: Politics & Division

Bi-Partisan Bills Moving Ahead

Good News: These GOP Bills Are Dead