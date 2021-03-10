Local Government Committee – Week 9, 2021

FLOOR ACTION

SF 384 – Sharing of County Assessors

SF 384allows two or more counties to enter into a sharing agreement for joint assessors by a 28E agreement. For counties that decide to enter into a sharing agreement, a conference board (not board of supervisors) must consist of the same voting units but include all required members from each county. [3/8: 47-0 (Excused: Nunn, Whiting, Zaun)]

COMMITTEE ACTION:

SF 563 – Property demolition reserves

SF 563 allows an insurer that has issued a fire/causality insurance policy for the payment of damages to real property located in a city must reserve an amount equal to $20,000 or 10%, whichever is greater. Currently, the required amount is $10,000 or 10% of payment, whichever is greater. The bill gives cities the ability to sue the property owner to cover demolition and court costs. Finally, the bill requests an interim study committee to review the demolition reserve statute to consider whether it meets the needs of cities. [3/4: Short form (Excused: Hogg)]

COMMITTEE & FLOOR ACTION

SF 426 – Abandoned property title

SF 426 relates to the acquisition of title to abandoned property in the unincorporated area of a county. This proposal allows the county to follow the same process for property located outside of the limits of a city if it is no larger than 2.5 acres, along with posting notice and submitting a court plan to transfer title within 18 months after the court’s judgement. Houses, barns, outbuildings or agricultural land outside of the city limits are exempt. [COMMITTEE 3/4: Short form (Excused: Hogg); FLOOR 3/9: 48-0 (Excused: Nunn, Whiting)]