Natural Resources Committee – Week 9, 2021

HF 560– Requirements for waste tire collectors and processors

HF 560 would increase the required surety bond for waste tire haulers from $10,000 to $150,000. It also increases the financial assurance instrument requirement for waste tire collectors and processors from the equivalent of 85 cents per tire to $2.50 per tire on the site. [3/10: 48-0 (Absent: Hogg, Nunn)]