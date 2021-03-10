Human Resources Committee – Week 9, 2021

SF 461 – Mental Health and Disability Services Region Board members

SF 461 limits the voting rights of the voting members of a governing board so that only board members holding the elected office of Board of Supervisors or their designee will have the authority to vote on matters involving a mental health and disability service region’s expenditures. [3/9: 47-0 (Excused: Hogg, Nunn, Whiting)]

SF 462 – Days Waiting Placement Reimbursement study

SF 462 requires the Department of Human Services to study the feasibility of providing Medicaid reimbursement to hospitals for administrative days that require patients to stay in the hospital while they wait for an appropriate placement. DHS will work with stakeholders to develop a report, including findings, options and criteria for reimbursement, with estimated costs. The report is due to the Governor and the Legislature by December 15, 2021. [3/9: 47-0 (Excused: Hogg, Nunn, Whiting)]

SF 524 – Inpatient Psychiatric Bed Tracking Study

SF 524 directs the Department of Human Services to convene a study committee during the 2021 interim to examine issues and develop policy recommendations relating to improvements in the inpatient psychiatric bed-tracking system, including expanding to include the acuity of disabilities, behavioral disabilities, and sexually or physically aggressive behaviors; increasing reimbursement rates based on level of care; and implementing enhancements to the bed-tracking system. The bill prescribes the members of the interim committee and requires DHS to submit a report by December 15, 2021. [3/10: 48-0 (Excused: Hogg, Nunn)]