Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,328 in the last 365 days.

Labor & Business Relations – Week 9, 2021

March 10, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Labor & Business Relations Committee, Votes 0

SF 494 – Barbering apprenticeship

SF 494 allows barbershops to provide barbering apprenticeship training programs, which are registered by the Office of Apprenticeship of the United States Department of Labor. Any individual that completes the application form prescribed by the Barbering Board and completes the apprenticeship program will be allowed to take the examination for a license to practice barbering. The bill requires that the person supervising the apprentices be a licensed barber with at least three years of experience. A barbershop will provide to the Barbering Board the name of each apprentice in the training program. The bill allows the Board to charge a fee of no more than $20 per apprentices to a barbershop. [3/8: 43-5 (No: Boulton, Dotzler, Hogg, T. Taylor, Wahls; Excused: Nunn, Whiting)]

You just read:

Labor & Business Relations – Week 9, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.