Ivanka Trump Visits with Human Trafficking Survivors at the Life Boat Project in Central Florida

Jill's heart and power to help others turn from victims into survivors is truly a feat; a pioneer in this industry. Thank you for creating a place of success at The Lifeboat Project.” — Sawyer Brown

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 8th, the Lifeboat Project had the opportunity to host community and global leaders in effort to stop human trafficking. It was a beautiful day to put politics aside and let faith and truth guide conversation. Human trafficking is a crime against humanity, a nonpartisan issue that stands above politics. The Lifeboat Project has grown to be an international leader and service provider for survivors of human trafficking, and this meeting was a monumental step towards expanding their world model.

This all began with the strong relationship between Pastor Todd Lamphere and Jill Bolander Cohen. Jill is the Founder / CEO of The Lifeboat Project. Pastor Todd is a global outreach leader with Paula White Ministries and The Executive Director of City Serve Florida. City Serve is a faith led organization that gives back to the community, with emphasis on providing fresh-from-farm food to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only was this gathering a celebration of what City Serve has done for The Lifeboat Project, it was also an opportunity for Ivanka Trump and Paula White-Cain to participate and learn from human trafficking survivors.

Jill Bolander Cohen graciously walked Ivanka and Paula through the agency and showcased her decade long journey with insight and integrity. Members of the Air Marshal National Council, Rotary International, The Lifeboat Board of Directors, United States Secret Service, and Anchor Point Presbyterian Women were also in attendance. After Jill opened her doors to this wide array, the conversation went towards shining a spotlight on the human trafficking survivors. Eight survivors, served by The Lifeboat Project, were heard present. Two Survivor Advocates, Joanne Fowler and Sawyer Brown personally read their heroic stories aloud in hopes to provide a common ground of understanding this modern evil.

The conversations then turned towards a very important aspect of The Lifeboat Project’s World Model, the presentation of The Human Trafficking Silent Signal and Signage. The silent human trafficking signal came to be after the CEO/ Founder of The Lifeboat Project, Jill Bolander Cohen, met with Rotarians in Central Florida. She was conducting a human trafficking awareness training to fellow Rotarians in her district. Sonya Hightower-LaBasco, a fellow Rotarian and the Executive Director at the Air Marshal National Council, approached Jill and suggested the urgency of having a universal signal that could be used world-wide. Upon this request and from hearing stories of brave victims risking their lives to escape through other dangerous forms (such as leaving hidden notes for authorities or writing on bathroom mirrors), Jill began to ponder a solution that would not only keep victims safe, but would also work universally. The next day Jill came up with the solution. Flashing the letters “H” and “T” in American Sign Language. This would be the silent way to signal for help during any human trafficking emergency. By the signal being a silent call for help, this allows victims to be identified. Jill’s ingenious idea to use the signal to aid for rescue is monumental because many victims are unable to speak for themselves due to the control of their trafficker. This provides a way for victims to signal to other individuals around them. This silent signal can be the first step toward victims reaching safety. The emergency response signage was created by Joanne and Sawyer and is soon to be implemented in public venues on a national scale.

In closing, the day returned to the unfortunate topic of human trafficking and the global scale of the systematic issues it encompasses. Copious amounts of recognition and regard were given to the staff and survivors of The Lifeboat Project for being leaders in a feat ahead of so many in the industry. Ivanka and Paula surprised The Lifeboat Project with boxes of donated products from Family 2 Farmers and City Serve Florida. The gathering closed with a community prayer.

The Lifeboat Project is always looking for people want to be a part of the solution. If you are interested in learning more about The Lifeboat Project, The Silent Signal and Signage, or ways of giving back please visit their website www.thelifeboatproject.org. Donors can also contact The Lifeboat Project at (407) 810-3905 or by email at info@thelifeboatproject.org.