Quikteks Tech Support Encourages Businesses to Create and Maintain a Disaster Recovery Plan

An outage can disrupt operations and send customers fleeing to competitors. It’s bad for your reputation, it's bad for your bottom line.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quikteks Tech Support, the NJ-based business technology solutions provider, today shared guidance on the importance of creating and maintaining a Disaster Recovery (DR) plan. DR plans and the preventative measures they include are essential for preventing disasters from occurring in the first place. If a business does suffer an outage, the disaster recovery plan works to minimize its impact on operations—helping a company get back up and running as quickly as possible. With the cyberattacks on the increase in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quikteks encourages businesses large and small to take serious measures to prepare for any type of disaster.
“Most, if not all businesses today are reliant on technology in order to function, sometimes more than their owners realize,” explained Quikteks President and CEO Andrew Rich. “An outage can disrupt operations and send customers fleeing to competitors. It’s bad for the bottom line. It’s bad for your reputation. And, as we see almost every day, system outages can arise for a wide variety of reasons, including hardware failures, power disruptions, weather events, cyberattacks… the list goes on and on. It’s imperative that a business be prepared. Secure your company’s sensitive data before it’s too late.
A DR plan, which may in fact be a list of plans, describes the necessary steps to take to mitigate any number of disasters. “Protect your data. Protect your business,” Rich added. “You can turn the unexpected into expected and prepared.”
With an effective DR plan, a company will be poised to make fewer mistakes in the event of a crisis. With concrete steps pre-defined, the chances of panicked administrators making an error in the process of coming back online are minimized greatly. Recovery time is faster, too. With better control over the systems, a disaster recovery plan can help admins delegate tasks to help reduce disaster recovery time. Ultimately, robust DR helps save money and instills long-term confidence and peace of mind for business owners.
With World Backup Day around the corner on March 31, take some time to go through your Backup Strategies and identify any gaps.
For help with business technology solutions, including disaster recovery planning, please call Quikteks at (973) 882-4644. or visit https://www.quikteks.com/services/data-backup-disaster-recovery/
About Quikteks Tech Support
Quikteks is a managed service provider (MSP) that supports businesses with all their technology needs. The firm provides outsourced IT services, with supporting hardware and software, system monitoring, and program installation and updates. The Quikteks team is renowned for its strong customer service and ability to secure clients’ networks with the latest technologies.
