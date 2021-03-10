LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO GIFTED SOME SPARKLE FOR OUR CELEBRITY & INFLUENCER MOTHERS VIRTUAL GIFTING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE
Mothers Health & Wellness Set The Stage To Create the Top Virtual Experience While Staying Safe at Home With Family
Be the Sparkle that you wish to see in your Children. When we can heal our own, we can heal our children.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co created an exclusive virtual gifting experience to support the health and wellness of top celebrities and influencer moms during their time spent at home and celebrating the children's book launch of “Let Your Inner Golden Sparkle Shine” by Sarah Vie. Vie is an Author, Energy Healer, Meditation Guide Embodiment Mentor.
— Sarah Vie
LE & Co gifted an amazing range of fifty celebrities and top influencers such as Real Housewives of Dallas Star Kameron Westcott, Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan, Actress Adrienne Franz Bailey, TV Host & Influencer Rachel McCord, Bachelor Nation Star Jade Roper, TV Personality Ali Levine, Jersey Shore Star Deena Buckner, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings, TV Personality Courtney Lopez, Real Housewives of Dallas Star Jennifer Davis, The Hills Star Ashley Wahler, TV Personality Dawn McCoy and many more top influencers averaging over 500K Followers.
LE & Co combine the ultimate customized brand experience with gifting provided by Head & Shoulders, Laki Naturals, Tushbaby, Volley, Love Sun Body, BrazzoMD, Justin Shaw Abs, East end taste, Manukora Honey, Emily & Lucy Jewelry, Colab Hair and Author Sarah Vie. Learn more about each brand here.
“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of diverse brands and talent to help bridge the gap in brand awareness, talent exposure and growth, all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. "As brands are looking to pivot during COVID-19 and keep their growth moving into 2021, we created a unique way to aid in building each brand through our virtual experience. Brands and talent need to look outside the box and we're here to help."
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, social media platforms and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment. For more information on upcoming virtual experience events, learn more at www.LuxuryExperienceCo.com.
Melissa McAvoy
Luxury Experience & Co
+1 310-779-8501
mmcavoy@luxuryexperienceco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn