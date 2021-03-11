The Effects of Winter Weather on Your Roof
Winter weather often causes damage to your home's roof that needs repair. Learn the signs that you may need to hire a home improvement contractor today.
After a long season of strong winter storms, you may notice long-lasting effects on your roof. With over 35 years of experience, our team is here to guide you through a difficult process!”WILLOW GROVE, PA, UNITED STATES , March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freezing temperatures can lead to serious roof damage without taking proper precautions. As ice, snow, and winter winds bear down, you may notice lingering negative effects come spring. Here’s more information on the effects of winter weather on the roof and how a skilled roofing contractor can help you repair after a long winter season.
Snow & Ice Stress
Excessive snow, ice, or rainwater can place significant pressure on the roof’s structure, leading to a myriad of problems. From a sagging or collapsed roof from ice dams to new leakage entry points, the elements can wreak havoc over time. This is particularly true with low-slope or flat roofs that don’t have proper drainage, resulting in running or standing water that gradually weakens roofing.
Expert roofers can apply water-resistant underlayment in vulnerable areas such as the seams or roof edges. Ice and water shields or synthetic underlayment act as a barrier against melting ice from undermining the roof deck. However, it may be time for a roof replacement if there are noticeable signs of water damage such as sagging, ceiling stains, or mold growth.
Roof Ice Damming
As the sun or your home’s heating system melts the snow on your roof, the meltwater flows to the edge and refreezes. This refrozen water results in an ice dam that blocks water from running off the roof through the gutters. Massive icicles can then materialize, placing strain on the gutters, shingles, and eaves as the water continually melts and refreezes. Moreover, condensation from the meltwater can leak into the attic, resulting in serious issues such as mold.
Roofing contractors can ensure your roof is vented properly so that warm air from the HVAC system can escape through the attic through exhaust vents while cool air enters through intake vents. A cooler attic helps to prevent thawing and therefore reduces ice dam formation.
Wind Damage
Strong winter winds can lead to loosened, cracked, or missing shingles. Because shingles help protect the roof from exposure to the elements, schedule a roof inspection before winter weather sets in and after major storms. This ensures they’ll remain durable, especially if winds are accompanied by snow, hail, or sleet that can weaken shingles as gusts blow. If it’s time to replace the roof due to age or wear, a roofing contractor can discuss wind-resistant options such as asphalt shingles.
