Salvation Army Cadets and Faculty share background and inspirational stories of self-sacrifice while visiting West Palm Beach County Area Command.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLDER GENERATION OF CADETS SHARE PERSONAL STORIES ON WJNO
Salvation Army College Cadets and Faculty share their background and inspirational stories of tragedy and self-sacrifice while visiting West Palm Beach County Area Command.
On Saturday, March 13, an interview with cadets and several faculty members from The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth College for Officer Training will air on “Frankly Speaking,” the weekly radio program of The Salvation Army of West Palm Beach. The episode can be heard at noon on 1290 WJNO.
The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth College for Officer Training is an accredited theological college administered by The Salvation Army. The school is located in Atlanta, Georgia and is named after General Evangeline Booth, the 4th General of The Salvation Army. The Training College was established for the training of Salvation Army Officers. Enrolled students are referred to as either first-year or second-year cadets.
Featured in the photo taken at the I-Heart Studio are Major Leisa Hall, Cadet Brittney Donegan, Captain Andrea Hoover, Cadet Gessica Pierre, and Dr. Frank Marangos, Director of Development and host of “Frankly Speaking.” Back Row includes local radio personality Brian Mudd, Program Director and Radio host for WJNO & WIOD, Cadet Anthony Rowe, Cadet Roy Fisher, Cadet David Donegan, Cadet Jimmy Pierre, and Captain Scott Hoover.
“The public is unaware, that in order to enter the college Cadets must sell their possessions, leave their careers and homes,” said Area Commanders Majors Chip and Leisa Hall. “While the personal stories of each pair of cadets is inspiring, the Donegan’s best illustrates the commitment that is needed to become a Salvation Army officer. We are certain that the “Frankly Speaking” radio audience will enjoy listening to them. Their story is a great example of self-sacrifice for others!”
Cadets are required to be Christians, adopt the eleven doctrines of The Salvation Army, and not carry any sort of financial debt. To graduate, students must complete coursework in addition to summer and winter assignments in which they will be expected to work in a Salvation Army location. Additionally, students must partake in mission trips that often occur outside of the United States. Once a cadet completes two years of training and receives his associate degree (or higher degree if building upon credits from another institution), the cadet is commissioned as a Salvation Army officer with the rank of lieutenant.
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services including food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need.
For more information, to volunteer, and/or make a financial contribution to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
