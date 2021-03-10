PennDOT, Scotty’s Donuts Urge Against Driving Drowsy

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Scotty’s Donuts in DuBois will stress the dangers of drowsy driving and urge motorists to get enough sleep during their “Donut Drive Drowsy” Campaign running Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16.

“We all have many obligations that make getting the recommended amount of sleep a challenge. Warmer weather and the start of daylight savings allow us to be more active, but they also make getting the proper amount of rest more difficult.” said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. “We’re grateful for Scotty’s continued participation in this program, helping us raise awareness on this topic and giving people extra incentive to get enough sleep.”

During the campaign, Scotty’s Donuts will offer a free donut to all customers who sleep seven hours or more on the nights of the campaign. Most fitness trackers have a function that tracks a user’s sleep, and Scotty’s counter staff will ask to see your tracking app to verify your sleep. Please have it open when you approach the counter.

Scotty’s Donuts will also distribute PennDOT literature on the dangers of drowsy driving and the warning signs a driver should be on the lookout for, including:

• Having trouble keeping your eyes open and focused • The inability to keep your head up • Daydreaming or having wandering, disconnected thoughts • Drifting from your lane or off the road, or tailgating • Yawning frequently or rubbing your eyes repeatedly • Missing signs or driving past your intended turn or exit • Feeling irritable or restless • Being unable to remember how far you have traveled, or landmarks you have passed According to 2019 PennDOT data, there were 2,498 crashes involving a driver who was fatigued or asleep statewide. Those crashes resulted in 16 fatalities.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of drowsy driving, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-360-3838

# # #