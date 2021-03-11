Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ISO-Aire™ RSF300 BRINGS BIG ADVANCEMENTS IN PORTABLE INDOOR AIR PURIFICATION TO SMALLER SPACES

The ISO-Aire RSF-300 is a mobile, in-space air purifier utilizing medical-grade clean air technology including HEPA filtration, UVC sterilization, and ozone-free bipolar ionization.

Our signature approach to maximizing safe and continuous air flow involves pulling airborne contaminants away from the source utilizing a high-powered yet quiet fan, "scrubbing" contaminated air, and then returning clean, purified air to the space.

ISO-Aire delivers proven COVID-19 mitigation strategies that are recommended for indoor air quality established by ASHRAE and the Centers for Disease Control. Our models are well suited for commercial applications, schools, healthcare facilities, and residential spaces.

Mobile, In-Space Models Engineered with HEPA, UVC and/or Ozone-Free Bipolar Ionization Are Perfect for Classrooms, Gyms, Conference Rooms, Studios, and Salons

Built to last, the commercial-grade ISO-Aire RSF300 goes above and beyond the plastic, lower-powered, bare-bones purifiers sold online and at home improvement retailers.”
— Chuck Albers, owner, Ducts & Cleats
SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO-Aire launches another efficient yet powerful commercial-grade air purification solution this month with the debut of the compact RSF300. Engineered with up to three layers of proven clean air technology, ISO-Aire delivers effective COVID-19 mitigation strategies that are recommended for enhanced, in-space filtration solutions established by ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-Conditioning Engineers) and the Centers for Disease Control. Like other ISO-Aire recirculation models, the RSF300 is manufactured with a 12-inch deep, medical-grade HEPA filter; ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization are optional add-on components for increased protection.

The portable, plug-in RSF300 model ensures a healthy, safe indoor environment and works as a supplemental safeguard to recirculate purified air throughout a room or space. The unit completes two air changes per hour (ACH) in an approximate 1,125 square-foot area, which is the equivalent of many school classrooms, daycare center classrooms, salons, conference rooms, waiting areas, or smaller restaurants. The 300 CFM (cubic feet per minute) model offers up to three levels of proven clean air technology protection to capture and destroy 99.99% of harmful indoor air particulates from viruses and emerging variants, bacteria, mold, pollen, dust, smoke, VOCs, and other indoor pollutants:
- A HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter captures 99.99% of airborne particles up to .3 microns; effective in removing viruses and emerging variants, bacteria, pollen, dust, and mold; helps protect against transmission of airborne pathogens and offers relief to those managing respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies;
- Bipolar ionization works in two strategic ways to capture and destroy microscopic pathogens and contaminants; helps reduce odors and VOCs;
- UVC sterilization inactivates the DNA/RNA of pathogens, reducing their ability to infect human cells.

“Built to last, the RSF300 goes above and beyond the plastic, lower-powered, bare-bones purifiers sold online and on the shelf at home improvement retailers. These products only purify air within a localized pocket of space; most competitor brands do not have the capacity to sanitize air throughout an entire room. We are proud to manufacture and install the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier, made here in the U.S., that improves indoor air quality and ultimately protects students, teachers, business owners and their customers,” explained Chuck Albers, developer of ISO-Aire and owner of parent company Ducts & Cleats.

Albers noted ISO-Aire’s air-throw strategy specifically sets the brand apart from competitors. “Our signature approach to maximizing safe and continuous air flow involves pulling air and airborne contaminants away from the source utilizing a quiet yet high-powered fan. ISO-Aire’s built-in components capture and destroy harmful aerosolized particles. As the contaminated air passes through the pre-filter and HEPA filter it is ‘scrubbed’ before returning purified air to the building environment. Many customers choose added protection with UVC-sterilization and/or bipolar ionization components.”

ISO-Aire RSF300 SPECS:
ISO-Aire RSR300 – developed with reliability, convenience, and mobility in mind – offers the following features:
- RSF300 floor set model includes HEPA filtration (99.99% at .3 microns), ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization to help capture and destroy 99.99% of airborne contaminants;
- Like all ISO-Aire models, RSF300 is built to last with long-life components. The enclosure is made with Kynar finish, 22-gauge embossed steel for durability;
- A quiet (32-45 dBA) compact design measures 18” x 18” x 40” and weighs approximately 85 pounds;
- ISO-Aire RSF300 is designed with portability in mind. Rolling casters offer ease of mobility and the unit can be plugged into a standard electrical outlet;
- Suggested retail pricing starts at $1,745.

ISO-Aire was developed and purpose-built to address COVID-19 and other droplet and airborne-based infections in healthcare settings. The solution was created in conjunction with a leading Minnesota healthcare partner to adhere to stringent hospital room requirements, safely protecting patients and staff. The team evolved the clean air technology for commercial and school applications, as well as businesses and residential use. RSF300 joins a portfolio of commercial-grade models – ranging from 300 to 2000 CFM – all featuring proven medical-grade clean air technology. ISO-Aire also offers hanging units, an exhaust series for medical applications, and whole-building purification solutions.

For details on model specifications, pricing, and to determine which ISO-Aire unit is the appropriate solution for your needs, please email info@ductsandcleats.com, or call 651-265-0605.

About ISO-Aire
The inner workings of ISO-Aire include reliable and proven, medical-grade filtration components that help to eliminate 99.99% of potentially harmful airborne contaminants. ISO-Aire includes a HEPA (High-efficiency Particulate Air), ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization. ISO-Aire continues to expand its presence in a variety of applications across the U.S. where clean, filtered indoor air is essential, such as senior living centers, hospitals, child-care centers, military bases, social service locations, restaurants, fitness studios, and homes.

Kevin Albers
Ducts & Cleats
+1 651-265-0607
ISO-Aire RSF300 brings purified air to compact spaces with three layers of medical-grade components: HEPA filtration, UVC sterilization, and bipolar ionization.

