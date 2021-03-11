ISO-Aire™ RSF300 BRINGS BIG ADVANCEMENTS IN PORTABLE INDOOR AIR PURIFICATION TO SMALLER SPACES

The ISO-Aire RSF-300 is a mobile, in-space air purifier utilizing medical-grade clean air technology including HEPA filtration, UVC sterilization, and ozone-free bipolar ionization.

Our signature approach to maximizing safe and continuous air flow involves pulling airborne contaminants away from the source utilizing a high-powered yet quiet fan, "scrubbing" contaminated air, and then returning clean, purified air to the space.