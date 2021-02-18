TWIN CITIES FITNESS OWNERS TONE UP INDOOR AIR QUALITY INSIDE THEIR FACILITIES

G-Werx Fitness in South Minneapolis invested in an ISO-Aire RSF500 model engineered with three layers of clean air protection - HEPA, bipolar ionization, and UVC - to help the small business re-open safely during COVID-19.

Going the extra mile to protect youth athletes, Adrenaline Sports in Ramsey, Minn. installed an ISO-Aire RSF1000 unit in the facility's high traffic area. A dual layer of air purification technology includes HEPA filtration and ozone-free bipolar ionization.