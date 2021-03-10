Should You Rely on Luck Alone to Protect Your Valuable Tech?
Luck May Be Real, But We Create Our Own Good Fortune
Luck may be real, but research shows that we’re really the ones creating our own good fortune”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, people all over the globe are starting to think about luck—and with 2020 still fresh in everyone’s minds, who can blame them? Amazingly, what we commonly think of as “luck” is real, say scientists.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Luck can be learned, and our experience of luck is closely related to how we think and act. With optimism, positive behavior, and by believing we are fated to succeed, researchers tell us we create our own good fortune—something Mobile Edge wants consumers to be thinking about the next time they’re organizing or transporting their sensitive gaming, laptop, and other expensive gear.
“While we certainly wish our customers and customers-to-be all the luck in the world organizing and protecting their valuable tech and data, relying on ‘luck’ alone is a big gamble,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, maker of protective laptop and gaming console cases, backpacks, and accessories. “I don’t know about you, but I’m not willing to take big risks with my laptop, tablet, and other gear. The loss of just some of that tech, not to mention downtime, would be catastrophic.”
Mobile Edge cases that nudge the “luck needle” into the green for consumers include its distinctive and stylish Alienware series of Vindicator 2.0 Backpacks.
With padded compartments designed to fit laptops, Chromebooks, and other devices ranging from 13 to 15 to 17 inches, these rugged backpacks are the perfect remedy for the nasty bumps, drops, and accidental spills students, gamers, and busy professionals put their gear through on a daily basis. Produced by Mobile Edge, Vindicator 2.0 Backpacks provide all-around protection with a durable, high-density nylon exterior, weather-resistant non-slip base, dedicated padded laptop and tablet storage, and additional compartments and pockets for accessories and personal items.
Each comes with Mobile Edge’s lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
“Luck may be real, but research shows that we’re really the ones creating our own good fortune,” says June. “One way to definitely stack the odds in your favor, plus enjoy a little peace of mind, is by investing in a quality case or backpack to protect and organize our gear.”
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
Alienware Vindicator 2.0 Backpack by Mobile Edge