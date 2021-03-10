Community Coalition, InnerCity Struggle, SEIU 2015 & Brotherhood Crusade to Demand Equitable Funding for COVID Recovery
Media Alert - Click Zoom Link Below to Attend 1:00pm PT Press BriefLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Leaders of South L.A. and communities of color including Community Coalition, InnerCity Struggle, SEIU 2015, and Brotherhood Crusade demand that Los Angeles leaders adopt an equitable funding plan that is reflective of our communities and core values one year after COVID-19.
Making Los Angeles Whole
As the City of Los Angeles awaits $1 billion in funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, community leaders are making clear what an equitable spending plan would look like. The City must be intentional in directing this investment towards poor communities and working-class families across the city, which have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 10th at 1 p.m.
WHO:
Alberto Retana, President & CEO, Community Coalition
Charisse Bremond Weaver, President & CEO, Brotherhood Crusade
Maria Brenes, Executive Director, InnerCity Struggle
April Verrett, President, SEIU Local 2015
WHERE: (via Zoom, click link to attend press briefing)
With the passage of a new, massive federal COVID relief package, our city will receive funds aimed at helping our communities recover from the economic fallout of this deadly pandemic.
This is a unique opportunity to remake our city in a way that reflects our values. This is a chance to address historical inequities that have divided us for generations, and to ensure a more equitable Los Angeles going forward.
LA’s history has contributed to the inequality we see today. Decades of discriminatory policies from housing to racist policing to zoning and planning decisions isolated poor Black and Brown neighborhoods from the rest of Los Angeles.
We know that government is a key instrument to address systemic inequality. Thus far, our city has failed to meet the challenge. While the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many of those inequalities, our rebuilding efforts coming out of this pandemic will shape our city for generations to come.
Stacy Hill-Williams
Brotherhood Crusade
+1 323-846-1649
swilliams@brotherhoodcrusade.org