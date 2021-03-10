Chaparral & Robalo Boats Awarded NMMA CSI Award
State-of-the-art boating manufacturer wins prestigious award for the 14th consecutive year
We are honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of our employees, dealers, and vendor partners who have worked through very challenging times this year.”NASHVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 14th Consecutive year, both Chaparral and Robalo Boats were awarded the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) CSI Award for customer satisfaction. Chaparral received the award for the following categories: sterndrive bowrider boats, fiberglass outboard boats, and deck boats. Robalo was awarded for fiberglass outboard boats.
— Chaparral Boats, Inc. Founder Buck Pegg
“Consumer expectations of products and services are dramatically increasing across all industries. In recreational boating, we collectively continue to enhance our brand, product and dealer experiences to provide exceptional customer service and quality products,” said Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “Today, we honor those boat and engine brands who deliver on these values and are examples of excellence in customer satisfaction.”
For more information about Chaparral and Robalo Boats, please visit www.ChaparralBoats.com or www.Robalo.com.
About Chaparral Boats, Inc. & Robalo Boats, LLC.
Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC are leading manufacturers of fiberglass boats under two brand names: sterndrive, jet, and outboard pleasure boats by Chaparral, including H2O Sport and Fish & Ski Boats, SSI and SSX Sportboats, Sunesta Sportdecks, Signature Cruisers, Vortex Jet Boats, SunCoast Outboard Sportdecks, and outboard sportfishing boats by Robalo. Chaparral Boats and Robalo Boats are subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX). For more information about Marine Products Corporation, Chaparral, and Robalo please visit our websites at www.marineproductscorp.com, www.chaparralboats.com, www.vortexboats.com, and www.robalo.com.
