» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources awards $48,000 gra...

Department of Natural Resources awards $48,000 grant to Fairview

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 9, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $48,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Fairview to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility’s improvement plan should be complete in August 2022.

Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support the health and economic vitality of a community. Through the grant, Fairview has an opportunity to assess its wastewater treatment plant and identify improvements needed for better efficiency and effectiveness, capacity, and to satisfy public health and water quality regulations. This will help the community plan for future growth and development and to address future wastewater needs.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

###