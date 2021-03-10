» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources awards $40,000 gra...

Department of Natural Resources awards $40,000 grant to Craig

City will evaluate wastewater treatment system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 10, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $40,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Craig to evaluate wastewater treatment upgrades. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to evaluate potential changes to the wastewater system to meet permit requirements. The facility plan is estimated to cost $40,000 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

###