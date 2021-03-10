TECH CONNECT MARCH 18 MEETING TO HIGHLIGHT HOW MODESTO CITY SCHOOLS ARE LEVERAGING TECH TO PREPARE STUDENTS FOR JOBS
Joseph Mesa to Discuss the Adaptability of Tech in Educational Environments-Event Sponsored by Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech& Valley Sierra SBDC
Tech has shifted from optional to a reality in education. Distance learning has presented challenges, but the momentum is there to create 21st century classroom learning environments moving forward.”MODESTO, CALIF., U.S., March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Mesa, digital curriculum expert from the Curriculum Instruction & Professional Development Dept. of Modesto City Schools, will be the guest speaker for next week’s Tech Connect meeting. Mesa will discuss the impact and adaptability of tech in the educational environment. He has more than 20 years’ experience as a teacher, principal, district administrator, program coordinator and mentor, and for the last seven years, has focused on educational technology. Business professionals and entrepreneurs are invited to attend this month’s virtual networking event on Thurs., March 18, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
“Technology has shifted from optional to a necessary reality in education today. Distance learning has presented many challenges, but the momentum is there to create 21st century classroom learning environments moving forward,” stated Modesto City Schools Digital Curriculum Coordinator Joseph Mesa.
The Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) established Tech Connect to expand networking among regional businesses who use digital marketing/technology services and the providers of those services. Tech Connect is open to all local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Previous speakers include social media specialist Tiffany Phillips and Phillip Lan, president of Bay Valley Tech. According to Trish Christensen, Modesto Chamber CEO, “Tech Connect provides a great opportunity for Central Valley businesses to get exposure to the latest technology tools and to learn about our fast-growing local tech ecosystem.”
Tech Connect will be meeting monthly online through Zoom. Spots for this virtual meeting are limited, so don’t miss this month’s opportunity to connect with local technology-minded business leaders and register today at: https://business.modchamber.org/events/details/tech-connect-03-18-2021-8821
About Modesto Chamber of Commerce
At its heart, the Modesto Chamber is a community of like-minded business owners who share the vision for enjoying a thriving economy and creating and maintaining our community as a vibrant place to live, work and play. The Modesto Chamber is the go-to resource and facilitator of ideas and communication for nonprofits, governmental agencies, and community leaders. More than just a business association, the Modesto Chamber strives to affect its environment for positive transformation by supporting change agents in the community. www.modchamber.org
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is a technology incubator and fast-growing free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers in Bay Area/Central Valley cities such as Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Francisco and Pleasanton. Bay Valley Tech also develops regional innovation hubs through its collaborations with California State University, the County Office of Education, corporate partners as well as its support for Women Techmakers, Valley Hackathon, Tech Connect, Valley Agtech and numerous software developer meetups and K-12 coding initiatives.
www.bayvalleytech.com
About Valley Sierra SBDC
Valley Sierra SBDC offers no-cost, personalized, confidential, one-on-one consulting for start-ups, entrepreneurs and existing businesses. The SBDC is focused on helping business owners and key decision makers create and retain jobs, attain capital and improve profitability for long-term success. www.valleysierrasbdc.com
Trish Christensen, CEO Dori Jones
Modesto Chamber of Commerce Bay Valley Tech
(209) 577-5757 (209) 840-0746
Tchristensen@modchamber.org pr@bayvalleytech.com
www.modchamber.org www.bayvalleytech.com
