TECH CONNECT MARCH 18 MEETING TO HIGHLIGHT HOW MODESTO CITY SCHOOLS ARE LEVERAGING TECH TO PREPARE STUDENTS FOR JOBS

Tech Connect

Tech Connect

Modesto Chamberof Commerce

Modesto Chamber of Commerce

Bay Valley Tech

Bay Valley Tech

Joseph Mesa to Discuss the Adaptability of Tech in Educational Environments-Event Sponsored by Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech& Valley Sierra SBDC

Tech has shifted from optional to a reality in education. Distance learning has presented challenges, but the momentum is there to create 21st century classroom learning environments moving forward.”
— Joseph Mesa
MODESTO, CALIF., U.S., March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Mesa, digital curriculum expert from the Curriculum Instruction & Professional Development Dept. of Modesto City Schools, will be the guest speaker for next week’s Tech Connect meeting. Mesa will discuss the impact and adaptability of tech in the educational environment. He has more than 20 years’ experience as a teacher, principal, district administrator, program coordinator and mentor, and for the last seven years, has focused on educational technology. Business professionals and entrepreneurs are invited to attend this month’s virtual networking event on Thurs., March 18, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

“Technology has shifted from optional to a necessary reality in education today. Distance learning has presented many challenges, but the momentum is there to create 21st century classroom learning environments moving forward,” stated Modesto City Schools Digital Curriculum Coordinator Joseph Mesa.

The Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) established Tech Connect to expand networking among regional businesses who use digital marketing/technology services and the providers of those services. Tech Connect is open to all local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Previous speakers include social media specialist Tiffany Phillips and Phillip Lan, president of Bay Valley Tech. According to Trish Christensen, Modesto Chamber CEO, “Tech Connect provides a great opportunity for Central Valley businesses to get exposure to the latest technology tools and to learn about our fast-growing local tech ecosystem.”

Tech Connect will be meeting monthly online through Zoom. Spots for this virtual meeting are limited, so don’t miss this month’s opportunity to connect with local technology-minded business leaders and register today at: https://business.modchamber.org/events/details/tech-connect-03-18-2021-8821

About Modesto Chamber of Commerce
At its heart, the Modesto Chamber is a community of like-minded business owners who share the vision for enjoying a thriving economy and creating and maintaining our community as a vibrant place to live, work and play. The Modesto Chamber is the go-to resource and facilitator of ideas and communication for nonprofits, governmental agencies, and community leaders. More than just a business association, the Modesto Chamber strives to affect its environment for positive transformation by supporting change agents in the community. www.modchamber.org

About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is a technology incubator and fast-growing free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers in Bay Area/Central Valley cities such as Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Francisco and Pleasanton. Bay Valley Tech also develops regional innovation hubs through its collaborations with California State University, the County Office of Education, corporate partners as well as its support for Women Techmakers, Valley Hackathon, Tech Connect, Valley Agtech and numerous software developer meetups and K-12 coding initiatives.
www.bayvalleytech.com

About Valley Sierra SBDC
Valley Sierra SBDC offers no-cost, personalized, confidential, one-on-one consulting for start-ups, entrepreneurs and existing businesses. The SBDC is focused on helping business owners and key decision makers create and retain jobs, attain capital and improve profitability for long-term success. www.valleysierrasbdc.com

Contact: Contact:
Trish Christensen, CEO Dori Jones
Modesto Chamber of Commerce Bay Valley Tech
(209) 577-5757 (209) 840-0746
Tchristensen@modchamber.org pr@bayvalleytech.com
www.modchamber.org www.bayvalleytech.com

Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-985-4721
pr@bayvalleytech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

TECH CONNECT MARCH 18 MEETING TO HIGHLIGHT HOW MODESTO CITY SCHOOLS ARE LEVERAGING TECH TO PREPARE STUDENTS FOR JOBS

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-985-4721 pr@bayvalleytech.com
Company/Organization
Bay Valley Tech
1325 H Street
Modesto, California, 95354
United States
+1 209-985-4721
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
TECH CONNECT MARCH 18 MEETING TO HIGHLIGHT HOW MODESTO CITY SCHOOLS ARE LEVERAGING TECH TO PREPARE STUDENTS FOR JOBS
IT EXPERT TO HELP BUSINESSES IMPROVE RESULTS THROUGH LATEST TOOLS AT TECH CONNECT’S FEBRUARY 18TH MEETING
OFFICE OF EDUCATION PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE TRAINING OF 1,000 NEW COMPUTER PROGRAMMERS, EXPAND MODESTO TECH INCUBATOR
View All Stories From This Author