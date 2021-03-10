Numly Calls all CEO’s World-wide to Push the British Royal Family to Step Up and Commit to Ending Racial Bias
Numly calls all CEO’s world-wide to push the British Royal Family to commit to ending racial inequity, in light of the recent conversations, around the world.
Today Numly is calling all CEO’s to join together to initiate a world-wide conversation on ending Racism and Gender Bias directed towards people of color.”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic broke, Numly™, Inc. joined a growing coalition of more than 2000 CEOs, in the CEO!Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion™ and committed fully to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Organizations joining the pledge are taking several steps towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce not only facilitates a supportive community, but also drives innovation and creativity.
Numly's AI-enabled, SaaS Platform - NumlyEngage™, unleashes the potential for greater performance with Peer Coaching on Critical Skills for companies world-wide. Numly's pre-packaged Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Peer Coaching Program is designed to help organizations become Resilient with the Critical Skills needed to combat DE&I challenges in the workplace.
Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder and CEO of Numly says, "Today Numly is calling all CEO’s to join together to initiate a world-wide conversation on Racism and Gender Bias directed towards people of color. This conversation is very critical as the world reflects on this topic with pain and seeing bias being actively silenced across the world, in families ranging from the British Royal Family to all families worldwide. Bias or Inequity in any form, has a far-reaching impact on the mental well being of our workforce. As CEO's we need to step up and act NOW to effect positive change."
History has documented how the British Royal Family has ignored and actively silenced Racial Bias across the Commonwealth Realm for over 100 years and it is time for the Royal Family to stand up and commit to lasting change in the world. Accountability starts at the highest levels and we are urging the Queen of the United Kingdom, to make a commitment to addressing Racial Bias, by sending a strong message to the world and effecting positive change.
Numly™ today is a high-growth software company in the United States, that employs a Multi-generational, and Racially Diverse workforce, that is working remotely from home (WFH). By pushing for positive change, and calling for Joint Action with our Customers and Partners, we hope to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces, that are empathetic and supportive. With this call to action, we hope to ignite a conversation that traverses Home and the Future Workplace and enables companies to develop a Supportive Culture for all teams faced with Racial and Gender Bias.
About Numly™, Inc.
Numly™‘s mission is to phenomenally improve employee engagement and talent performance through People Connections, Peer Coaching and Critical Skills Development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced platform that enables peer coaching as an extension of eLearning, making it possible for organizations to tap into employees’ hard and soft skills and empower them to coach each other in a structured manner, while leveraging third-party learning content, expert coaches and built-in, AI-enabled, coaching programs tailored for all corporate functional groups such as Sales, Customer Success, R&D/Engineering, Women Leaders, New-hires, New Managers, etc. NumlyEngage™ helps organizations accelerate revenue, increase performance, and improve employee engagement, especially in the post COVID-19 era of working from home (WFH). For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/.
