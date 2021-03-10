Numly Calls all CEO’s World-wide to Push the British Royal Family to Step Up and Commit to Ending Racial Bias

Numly Innovates with Peer Coaching Programs for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Critical Skills

Numly calls all CEO’s world-wide to push the British Royal Family to commit to ending racial inequity, in light of the recent conversations, around the world.

Today Numly is calling all CEO’s to join together to initiate a world-wide conversation on ending Racism and Gender Bias directed towards people of color.” — Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO - Numly™ Inc.