Stunning Swiss Chalet to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Swissroc Mountain Properties & Barnes International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of the vibrant village of Verbier, Chalet Maurine, a breathtaking mix of contemporary design and classic alpine style will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Guive Emami of Swissroc Mountain Properties and Rosario Gallina of Barnes International Realty. Currently Listed for CHF 14.9M, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 16–21 April via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions once more,” stated Emami. “After our last record-setting sale near Geneva, we’re quite eager to capitalize on our success, combine our resources, and aim to set another record.”

From top to bottom, the chalet is as chic and luxurious as the resort it calls home. The highest floor of Chalet Maurine boasts a spacious open dining area with a well-equipped kitchen and a living area wraps itself around a natural stone fireplace perfect to curl up next to after a long day on the slopes. The double height ceiling soars above, accented by floor-to-ceiling French windows and rustic exposed old wood beams, making the most of the panoramic view of the majestic Swiss Alps summits covered in eternal snow. Relax the day away in the hot tub on the sun-soaked south-facing terrace. Kids can frolic in the second living room one floor down. With eight bedrooms (including a master suite with its own terrace), there is more than enough space for retiring in peaceful privacy. A private guest lift runs to all floors, including the dedicated wellness area with a steam room. Additional features include a ski room; garage; west-facing terraces; and a massage room—all just seconds from Verbier’s Place Centrale and a two-minute walk from the main Medran ski lift.

"Chalet Maurine is one of the most desirable properties in all of Verbier,” stated Gallina. “Its central location, incredibly spacious and comfortable interior, and Verbier’s world-renowned celebrity culture make it an amazing opportunity for the discerning buyer to snap it up for their own personal use or to rent it out during the season.”

Verbier is a beautiful village in the famous Swiss Alps, found on a bright and sunny plateau overlooking the picturesque Val de Bagnes. As a major destination for skiers, golfers, and nature enthusiasts, the Swiss Alps welcome more than one million visitors annually. Verbier, with a suite of chalet-style facilities and amenities galore, is the perfect way to enjoy the Alps. At an altitude of up to 3,300 meters, the eternal snows of the Combins and the French Mont Blanc stretch out beyond the windows of Verbier. Chalet Maurine itself features a jaw-dropping view of Bruson across the Val de Bagnes. With great snow from November to late April, 410 kilometers of slopes, and 92 state-of-the-art lifts, it is no surprise that skiing is a draw for enthusiasts of any skill level. Golf, mountain biking, and hiking are unbeatable in the summer months. Place Centrale, Verbier’s main hub, is only moments from the chalet’s front door.

Chalet Maurine is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

