New All Things Judicial Podcast Episode Focuses on Enhancing Professionalism Among North Carolina Lawyers

A new episode of the North Carolina Judicial Branch podcast All Things Judicial was released today. In this episode, hosted by Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism Executive Director Mel Wright and entitled “The Way to Practice Life,” Mel welcomes Kinston attorney James S. “Jimbo” Perry. They discuss Jimbo’s career as an attorney and the calculus that many lawyers make between prioritizing work over people and relationships in their lives. Jimbo shared his personal experiences and desires to bring about change in his community through acts of service.

“One of the struggles that we as attorneys have is we sometimes work so hard that we don’t take care of the things that are most important,” Jimbo Perry said during the podcast. “The way to have joy and happiness is not by having and getting but by giving and serving.”

Jimbo Perry studied at the University of North Carolina School of Law where he graduated in 1980. Immediately after graduation, he worked in private practice from 1980-1981, then transitioned into the role of assistant United States attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office in Raleigh until 1985. From there, Jimbo moved back to Kinston, North Carolina, and founded the firm Perry, Perry, and Perry where he continues to work today.

Jimbo has devoted his life to his family and service to his community through church, local schools, youth sports, and local jail facilities. Other service includes working with the Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, Little by Little, Refuge Camp for Children, Hope Restoration, Flynn Recovery Home, and Eastern NC Inn of Court.

Jimbo is a member of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism and is the recipient of the Citizen Lawyer Award, John B. McMillan Distinguished Service Award, Tommy Jarrett Service Award, QC Honors Recognition, and Southern Star Recognition.

Today's release is the third episode of the Judicial Branch podcast All Things Judicial.

