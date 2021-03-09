(Subscription required) “Sen. Padilla’s focus is to help the president find nominees for U.S. attorney and the federal bench that reflect California’s extraordinary diversity, bring a breadth of practice experience and lived experience, and demonstrate a long-standing commitment to equal justice and public service,” she added.
You just read:
Senator Alex Padilla’s judge-vetting committees have started up
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.