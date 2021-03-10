Prelude to a Cure Reveals New Brand and Website
New Logo and Brand Messaging Developed to Communicate Prelude to a Cure's MissionTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prelude to a Cure, a non-profit organization based in Tampa, Florida has re-branded the organization with a new logo and brand messaging beginning the first quarter of 2021. The team at Prelude to a Cure (Prelude) worked closely with Doubletake Communications based in St Petersburg to develop the new logo and brand messaging to communicate the mission of Prelude more effectively. The new website officially launched March 1st and can be viewed at P2aC.org
“Prelude to a Cure is a driving force in lung cancer research, funding investigator-initiated research through pilot and seed grants. We wanted our branding to reflect that message, said Debbie Ploor, Board Member of Prelude. “We now have a clean, upscaled look that graphically represents our connection to lungs and medicine. It truly is a breath of fresh air.”
Prelude to a Cure continues its mission to educate, spread awareness and raise funds for valuable research to work toward the ultimate goal - a cure. Lung cancer has been considered the “invisible cancer” due to the late onset of symptoms when the cancer is in advanced stages, low survival rate and lack of knowledge by the public. Currently it is the least federally funded of the top cancers, yet is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
About Prelude to a Cure:
Founded in 2012 by Moffitt Cancer Center’s Dr. Lary Robinson, and nationally renowned thoracic researcher, Dr. Scott Antonia, Prelude to a Cure was created to become the driving force in funding lung cancer research.They believe that breakthroughs will come from this new generation of researchers. By funding investigator-initiated research through pilot and seed grants, Prelude to a Cure will help accelerate the pace of research for a cure. For more information or how you can get involved visit: https://www.P2aC/org
