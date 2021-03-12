FDA, FTC, USPTO PTAB to Present at ACI’s 15th Annual Paragraph IV Conference.

ACI's 15th Annual Paragraph IV Disputes Conference

A uniquely interactive virtual experience that allows you to benchmark, network, and connect with your peers (and opponents).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior officials from the USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will speak at ACI's flagship Paragraph IV Disputes conference taking place April 26-27, 2021. ACI is honored that representatives from the three key agencies having authority over U.S. pharmaceutical patents will be present at this year’s event to give an insightful joint presentation on agency trends, priorities, and policies impacting Paragraph IV litigation.

The Honorable Jacqueline Wright Bonilla, Vice Chief, Administrative Patent Judge from USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board will provide an update on the PTAB’s expanded use of discretionary denials.

Maryll Toufanian, Director of the Office of Generic Drug Policy from the United States Food and Drug Administration and Markus H. Meier, Acting Director, Bureau of Competition from the United States Federal Trade Commission will discuss challenges and opportunities in an evolving landscape.

Other event highlights include:

• Discussions with District Court Judges

• Four Breakout Rooms Focused on the Business and Practice of Paragraph IV Disputes

• In-Depth Focused Sessions on §101, Venue, Skinny Labeling and Assignor Estoppel

• Dedicated Panels on Diversity, Inclusion, Ethics

• Two Regional Strategy Sessions Focusing on Pharmaceutical Patent Reforms in China and Europe

The 2021 faculty will be led by co-chairs, Rekha Hanu, Vice President, Associate General Counsel, Chief IP Counsel from Akorn, Inc. and Andrea Hutchison, Senior Associate General Counsel, IP Litigation from Gilead Sciences.

Unlike other virtual events, ACI's conference is premised on true interaction, with components of the agenda dedicated to 1:1 and smaller-group discussion. Leaders from both brand and generic drug companies are already confirmed to:

• Join smaller-group, structured breakout roundtables, whereby attendees will be able to turn on audio and video to chat;

• Participate in 1:1 networking that emulates the impromptu meetups that would ordinarily occur in-person;

• Additionally, attendees will be able to:

Access the attendee list during the event

Private message, start a video chat and exchange contact details

The event is next month (April 26-27, 2021). Interested parties are urged to reserve their seats quickly, and further details are available here.