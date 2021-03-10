Aggressive Energy Expands Social Media Presence
Aggressive Energy Expands Social Media PresenceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Aggressive Energy announced their plan to expand their presence on social media. The energy company plans to utilize platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram in an effort to further connect with their clients and community with posts planned to begin next month.
With clients spread across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest Aggressive Energy sees social media as a fun and effective way to enrich the relationship they have with their clients. By developing a presence on multiple platforms, the company will be even more accessible and involved in the community than ever before.
“We’re really looking forward to expanding the brand online. We’ve got a lot of great, valuable content ideas we’re excited to share,” said director of operations, Mike Belmont. “We plan to use social media to highlight the content we share on our blog, too. We want to make ourselves a resource to small and commercial businesses across the country.”
Aggressive Energy plans to begin posting regularly on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram by the end of April. The company plans to utilize LinkedIn and Facebook as a way to connect directly with clients by sharing industry updates, promotions, and other helpful resources. Instagram posts will be quick, shareable facts about energy efficiency and conservation.
ABOUT AGGRESSIVE ENERGY
Founded in 2009 by current president Bill Jebaily, Aggressive Energy is backed by 40 years of energy expertise. Aggressive Energy serves small and commercial businesses in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. We are committed to offering energy products with flexibility and choice with value-added service tailored to each and every customer. Because at Aggressive Energy, we’re not just powering businesses, we’re powering livelihoods.
Michael Belmont
Aggressive Energy
+1 888-836-9222
