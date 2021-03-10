Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,109 in the last 365 days.

Aggressive Energy Expands Social Media Presence

Aggressive Energy Expands Social Media Presence

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Aggressive Energy announced their plan to expand their presence on social media. The energy company plans to utilize platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram in an effort to further connect with their clients and community with posts planned to begin next month.

With clients spread across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest Aggressive Energy sees social media as a fun and effective way to enrich the relationship they have with their clients. By developing a presence on multiple platforms, the company will be even more accessible and involved in the community than ever before.

“We’re really looking forward to expanding the brand online. We’ve got a lot of great, valuable content ideas we’re excited to share,” said director of operations, Mike Belmont. “We plan to use social media to highlight the content we share on our blog, too. We want to make ourselves a resource to small and commercial businesses across the country.”

Aggressive Energy plans to begin posting regularly on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram by the end of April. The company plans to utilize LinkedIn and Facebook as a way to connect directly with clients by sharing industry updates, promotions, and other helpful resources. Instagram posts will be quick, shareable facts about energy efficiency and conservation.

Be sure to like and follow Aggressive Energy on your preferred social media platform and turn on post notifications today!

ABOUT AGGRESSIVE ENERGY

Founded in 2009 by current president Bill Jebaily, Aggressive Energy is backed by 40 years of energy expertise. Aggressive Energy serves small and commercial businesses in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. We are committed to offering energy products with flexibility and choice with value-added service tailored to each and every customer. Because at Aggressive Energy, we’re not just powering businesses, we’re powering livelihoods.

Michael Belmont
Aggressive Energy
+1 888-836-9222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Aggressive Energy Expands Social Media Presence

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.