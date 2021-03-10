EdisonLearning and Pointful Education Partner to Expand Access to Online Career and Technical Courses
Pointful Education’s suite of CTE and elective offerings are now available to all secondary students enrolled in eCourses through EdisonLearning
Students enrolled in eCourses through EdisonLearning will now have diverse new opportunities to explore their interests and gain the expertise needed to succeed in the modern career marketplace.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdisonLearning, a premier provider of digital learning solutions for grades 6-12, and Pointful Education, a leading publisher of career and elective courses, today announced a partnership that expands EdisonLearning’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective offerings with the integration of Pointful Education’s online courses.
The partnership will offer secondary students of all current and future EdisonLearning partners a wide variety of learning opportunities spanning several career pathways with courses ranging from eSports to Entrepreneurship. The courses feature project-based learning, engaging video content, a variety of assessments, and interactive activities. These CTE and elective courses add to the 150+ courses already available in the EdisonLearning library and expand schools’ access to well-rounded content to support students’ college, career, civic and life readiness.
“Technology has created new job opportunities that weren’t around even a decade ago. To excel in these positions and those that will be created over the next 20 years, students will require skills and knowledge that weren’t covered in yesterday’s curriculum,” said Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning. “Through our partnership with Pointful Education, students enrolled in eCourses through EdisonLearning will now have diverse new opportunities to explore their interests and gain the expertise needed to succeed in the modern career marketplace.”
“We are excited to be a part of EdisonLearning’s solutions for schools and students,” said Steve Southwick, CEO of Pointful Education. "With EdisonLearning's innovative approach and far-reaching impact on student outcomes, our partnership will expand equitable access to future-focused courses for more students.”
Pointful Education courses give students exposure to some of the newest technologies and career pathways with an emphasis in three areas: Emerging Technologies, Future-Focused Careers, and Industry Certification Courses. Some of the titles in their catalog include:
● Drones: Remote Pilot Certification
● Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator
● Introduction to Education and Teaching
● Entrepreneurship and Small Business
● LEED Green Associate
For nearly three decades, EdisonLearning has partnered with schools and school leaders to close the opportunity gap in education that persists in a widening array of economic and ethnic student groups throughout our country and our world. Today, the company provides digital learning solutions, including core and elective eCourses for grades 6-12, to hundreds of schools and districts. Pointful Education courses, which are reviewed to adhere to Quality Matters standards for K-12 Publishers, will support EdisonLearning’s objective of providing a high-quality, equitable education centered on each learner’s unique needs and interests.
Schools and districts that are currently using EdisonLearning’s digital learning solutions, as well as all new EdisonLearning customers, are now able to access this comprehensive offering. Districts are able to use their own teachers and/or EdisonLearning certified teachers to deliver instruction in a blended or virtual learning environment.
To learn more, school and district leaders can contact Nicholas Carlucci, Chief of Business Development and Senior Operations Officer for Blended and Virtual Learning, at nicholas.carlucci@edisonlearning.com or 410-610-4237; or Marcia Philosophos, Director of Sales and Marketing, at Pointful Education, marcia@pointfuleducation.com, or 904-536-3788.
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning works with nearly 500 schools and more than 150,000 students across 32 states to shape a world in which every student, regardless of socioeconomic circumstance, has access to an excellent education and the ability to attain life skills that unlock their potential to powerfully impact our global society. The company’s digital products and services boast decades of learning gains and achievement success. Its virtual learning solutions have supported a variety of virtual, blended, and alternative learning programs and EdisonLearning continues to expand offerings to traditional brick and mortar classrooms throughout the country. Learn more at https://edisonlearning.com/.
About Pointful Education
Pointful Education is a leader in innovative learning solutions for secondary learners, delivering a robust catalog of online courses for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and electives. Courses are aligned to the National Career Clusters® and aim to equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed for future careers. The company’s instructional framework is designed to prepare for industry certification exams, engage learners in career exploration, and offer an opportunity to learn about new and emerging technologies. With flexible implementation options, courses may be used for virtual and blended learning programs and can serve as a textbook replacement or to supplement the classroom curriculum. Learn more at https://www.pointfuleducation.com.
