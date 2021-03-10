Affordable Digital Marketing Solutions for Economy Hotels

Lodging Interactive announced its HotelSiteXPRESS custom website and digital marketing programs tailored to meet the unique needs of 2 and 3-star properties.

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning digital marketing and social media engagement agency, Lodging Interactive, announced the continued expansion of its HotelSiteXPRESS custom website and digital marketing programs tailored to meet the unique needs of 2 and 3-star properties. HotelSiteXPRESS offers an affordable mix of digital marketing services on a low-cost, monthly subscription basis with no long-term contracts and a website ownership program.

“Since 2001 we’ve helped hundreds of full-service luxury properties capture increasing levels of online market share through our various technology and service offerings. And now, for properties with limited budgets, HotelSiteXPRESS delivers the tools and marketing strategies to enable any hotel to compete and thrive within its competitive set,” said DJ Vallauri, Lodging Interactive’s Founder & CEO.

HotelSiteXPRESS is a subscription-based model offering low upfront costs and affordable monthly fees with no long-term contracts. HotelSiteXPRESS also offers a website ownership option to ensure hotel clients can control their own destiny and never again be at the mercy of their website vendor.

“We believe every property should own its website and not lease-it. We offer a full website ownership transfer while continuing to host, manage, and market websites,” stated Mr. Vallauri. “Best of all, our hotel clients can upgrade their digital marketing services anytime, as their cash-flow allows during their recovery period.

Customers select from the HotelSiteXPRESS pre-designed websites which can then be customized to complement the hotel’s overall branding and color palettes. The entire website development process is less than 3 weeks from start to finish. Packages offered:



Every HotelSiteXPRESS website packages include:

• New website design, development, and various hosting-related services.

• Each website is ADA compliant and mobile responsive.

• Free SSL security certificate.

• Complimentary website changes are managed for the hotel.

• Daily website backups and 24/7 monitoring with a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

• SEO and PPC management services.

• Real-time analytics reporting and automated reports delivery.

• Best of all: Hotel retains ownership of its new website.

To get started, and to review subscription-based packages and pricing, visit HotelSitesXPRESS.com or call 877-291-4411 ext. 704.

About Lodging Interactive

Since 2001 Lodging Interactive has been a leading provider of digital marketing services to the hospitality industry. Lodging Interactive is the parent company of commingle:engage, the Company’s social media marketing and reputation management division which serves hundreds of hotels, restaurants, spas, and management companies.

The Company developed the hospitality industry’s first Facebook Messenger-based RFPAssist SMERF Lead Sales System designed to drive hotel group and event business.

Additionally, the Company provides subscription-based website development and digital marketing services through its HotelSiteXPRESS offering. The service is based on a ‘pay-as-you-go’ model and requires no capital investment on the part of the hotel.

Lodging Interactive is an HSMAI Adrian Award winner and has won awards from the International Academy of Visual Arts, Interactive Media Awards, Horizon Interactive Awards, Web Marketing Association, Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, and Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards have recognized Lodging Interactive as an industry leader.

The Company’s Founder, President & CEO, DJ Vallauri, formerly served on the Board of Directors of HSMAI’s New York Chapter and is a Forbes.com Agency Council contributor.

For more information, please contact sales@lodginginteractive.com, 877-291-4411 ext. 704 or visit the company’s website at https://lodginginteractive.com.

