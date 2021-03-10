Trophy Resources, Inc. Engages Financial Services Firm
Seeks to update 2018, 2019 and 2020 filings.ALPHARETTA, GA, US, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRSI) is pleased to update its shareholders and the public in general. The company in its efforts to better adhere to full disclosure practices has recently engaged the financial services of Steven M. Plumb of Clear Financial Solutions, Inc.
Steven Plumb began his consultancy in 1992 as President of Steven M. Plumb, P.C. In 2005 he created Clear Financial Solutions, Inc. Mr. Plumb has over 30 years of experience in accounting, operations, finance, and marketing. Numerous clients have benefited from Mr. Plumb’s deep experience in strategic planning, investment portfolio management, SEC reporting, budgeting, capital formation, financial analysis, and CFO services.
Trophy Resources, Inc., engaged the services of Clear Financial Solutions specifically to prepare OTC Markets Annual Reports for the three years ended December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
About Clear Financial Solutions, Inc.
Clear Financial Solutions, Inc. is dedicated to helping others do more of what they do well. This means we manage the unmanageable and simplify the complexities of operating a business. Our seasoned partners and staff assist companies with a wide variety of solutions including Financing, Operations Improvement, Strategy Development, Outsourced Accounting, Contract CFO Services, SEC Reporting, and Financial Analysis. To find out more, visit the company’s website at www.clearfinancials.com
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
