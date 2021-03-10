The Park Prodigy Announces $5 Discount For Halloween Horror Nights Tickets
The Park Prodigy Announces $5 Discount For Halloween Horror Nights TicketsORLANDO, FLORIDA, US, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces their Halloween Horror Nights ticket promotion. It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation. And we understand how excited families are to travel again in a safe environment.
Here at The Park Prodigy we are so excited to hear of the return of Halloween Horror Nights for its 30th anniversary and we are extending a $5.00 Discount on all Halloween Horror Nights tickets purchased through our travel company. All you have to do is email Mike@theparkprodigy.com or fill out our contact form on our Halloween Horror Nights blog post!
The company is thrilled to extend this offer with high hopes that it will help guests plan an amazing vacation in 2021!
Planning Your Next Orlando Vacation
If you are visiting Orlando in 2021 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Universal Orlando Crowd Calendar/Disney World Crowd Calendar, Universal Orlando Vacation Planning Guide, the best time to visit Universal in 2021 and our blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget!
The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Universal Orlando tickets!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2021 or 2022 and beyond!
