Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Acquisition of Edge Nutrition (Canada) Inc.

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence Global" or the "Company") (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding capital shares in the capital of Edge Nutrition (Canada) Inc. ("Edge") (the "Transaction"), a traditional and e-commerce company of branded all-natural foods, sports and nutrition specialty supplements targeting healthy & active lifestyles, keto, paleo, vegan and fasting conscious consumers. Edge Nutrition ® currently owns and operates a retail location in Windsor, Ontario, along with its e-commerce platform on www.edgenutrition.com. Edge also owns and operates retail brands under BMF Hardcore ® and American Sports Nutrition® The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated March 10, 2021. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the sole shareholder of Edge (the "Vendor") received aggregate consideration of 525,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") issued to the Vendor at the closing time. The Price per Share at the close of the market on the day prior was $.85.

According to Joe Byrne, President & CEO of Emergence Global Enterprises, "The acquisition of Edge Nutrition (Canada) Inc. provides a strategic addition to our long-term vision that aligns with our strong brands and businesses. Due to COVID-19, Emergence Global related brands have seen significant activity as more people seek to improve their health using organic natural foods and nutritional supplements. We are also excited to add two great active lifestyle brands in BMF Hardcore ® and American Sports Nutrition ®, strengthening our consumer brand lineup and enabling us to target specific segments within the active lifestyle category. Driven by our mission to help others make a difference in their health, we continue to execute our plan in becoming a global vertically integrated player in the organic, natural food, and supplement marketplace,

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Following the acquisition of Nubreed Nutrition, Inc., Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded sports and nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

