Egyptian Pharmaceutical Industry Set For Makeover As Zeta ’s Factory Qualifies For European GMP Accreditation.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fostering Egyptian pharmaceutical products, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing consultancy studies to Zeta Pharma factory in Egypt to qualify for European GMP accreditation This qualification will enable Zeta Pharma to export its Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Products to the EU, Middle East, and Africa.
-The project is funded by the EU- Neighborhood Investment Facility via the program“EGP EU NIF South SEMED”. Under this project, all consultancy studies will focus on the main areas, including quality assurance, information technology, utility validation, and CTD files preparation for registration in Europe that will facilitate access strategies of Zeta Pharma to Europe.
-The project team will work with Zeta Pharma till 27th January 2022. The consultant will be the main link with the enterprise, working closely with the CEO and the senior management. Under this project, the senior management of the fast-emerging individual enterprise Zeta will be assisted by these experts to lay the foundations for future growth prospects.
-𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐁𝐑𝐃:
The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 37 economies across three continents.
The Bank is owned by 69 countries as well as the EU and the EIB. EBRD investments are aimed at making the economies in its regions competitive, inclusive, well-governed, green resilient, and integrated… Follow us on the web and Facebook.
-𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚:
Established in 2010 to represent an added value in the Egyptian pharmaceutical industry, Zeta Pharma actively contributes to the Egyptian national eradication campaign for Hepatitis C.
Zeta Pharma has also launched many top-line products in mid-2018 and has successfully formed an international partnership with the famous Danish pharmaceutical company Pharmacosmos and many more. As Zeta Pharma plans to launch more than 60 drugs over the next three years in the private and tender sectors, this new agreement is vital for the enterprise.
-𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: www.zetapharma.com
