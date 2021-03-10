State Representative Erin Zwiener Receives Committee Assignments

by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin

02/04/2021

Driftwood, TX — Today, State Representative Erin Zwiener was appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan to serve on the House Committees on Appropriations, Public Health, and House Administration.

“I am proud to be appointed to these key House Committees so that I can better advocate for the people of House District 45.” said Rep. Zwiener. “The most important work we do every session is pass a budget, and this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health looms larger than ever. These committee assignments will help me fight to protect our investment in public education, health care, and core social services as well as advocate for better COVID-19 vaccine roll out and better access to health care for all Texans.” More information on Rep. Zwiener’s committee assignments are below.

Appropriations Committee Rep. Zwiener will have a seat at the table in budget negotiations as a member of the House Committee on Appropriations. Every biennium, the State allocates over $200 billion in state and federal funds, and the Appropriations Committee writes the budget. Appropriations has oversight on funding for all state agencies, including: Texas Education Agency, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Public Health Committee As a member of the House Committee on Public Health, Rep. Zwiener will play a key role in efforts to protect public health. The committee has oversight of the Department of State Health Services and portions of Health & Human Services, which have been key agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts. Legislation of interest that typically comes before the committee includes: medical licensing, cancer research, mental health programs, and maternal health.

House Administration Committee The House Committee on Administration has jurisdiction over operations in the Texas House of Representatives and its employees. Rep. Zwiener will have a voice when it comes to future health and safety operations implemented throughout the Capitol in response to COVID-19. Important issues that come before the committee include: Capitol accessibility, training for members on issues like sexual misconduct, and interim studies on various legislative topics.

