Quantum Help in an App

The bright and beautiful different colour coded apps help you remember which one you need.

These safe and revolutionary apps can change the way you feel in minutes.

UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- freeingMe apps (Freeingme Ltd) is excited to launch three revolutionary wellbeing apps, which use quantum technology in a new way. We believe this is the future, as we have been able to make quantum exchange work in an app for wellbeing. This is a unique information transference that helps you revive ENERGY, release STRESS or recreate REST. The apps are also designed to work offline to minimise EMF. They are so simple to use with just three easy steps: 1, on airplane mode, press start. 2, place your mobile screen down on your forearm. 3, wait under 3 minutes for the vibration to signal the end of the session. Being wellbeing for a new time, the apps use no electrical impulses, magnetic or radionic frequencies, just natural, safe quantum communication. We are naturally drawn to balance and harmony, and absorb quantum information from the outside world to do this. The apps are coded to help provide balance in the same way. Therefore wellbeing can build, unlike other devices that only produce relief while in use.

Freeingme Ltd is a partnership between Grahame Martin, a highly experienced health practitioner, author and developmental trainer and Pavel Kubalak, a software developer with a fascination for personal energy work.

The apps’ development has evolved from many years of human energetic study by Grahame Martin and have been tested during the past 2 years with the help of many people. This also includes hard Kirlian Electro-Graphic Camera evidence.

“The inspiration came from helping people for twenty-five years and visualizing energy on a quantum level to understand what we people need to improve our lives.” Grahame Martin, director of Freeingme Ltd.

There are presently three different freeingMe apps available on Google Play: freeing ENERGY, freeing STRESS and freeing REST. Each app is currently only available for Android users with a free 3 day trial and an introductory offer of $3.49 per month for 3 months, and $4.49 thereafter. We are working to help iPhone users.



For further information, please email Grahame Martin at contact@freeing.me, or log onto https://freeing.me