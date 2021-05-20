FREEINGME LTD Announces New Apps That Balance Your Energy Systems Using Your Mobile

Freeing ENERGY, freeing STRESS, freeing REST

These breakthrough apps are the new way to use intelligent light for health.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These are the first true and unique energy transferance apps. They are a significant breakthrough in wellbeing and the balance of the human energy systems. As human beings we balance ourselves all the time by absorbing intelligent light from the world around us. All life relies on light and light carries with it intelligence. It is this concept that forms the basis of freeingMe apps, a series of wellbeing apps from Freeingme Ltd.

The company calls its technique of using intelligent light ‘Photon Communication Technology’. It exploits the fact that the mobile phone is a light emitting device that can deliver to you the information your body needs to create balance in the three main areas in modern living where help is needed: energy, stress and rest.

The apps have evolved out of more than 20 years of Grahame Martin working with energy to heal people. They been tested during the past 2 years with the help of many people, both volunteers and clients, in his homeopathic clinic. This includes double blind testing, kirlian photography and more recently on a Quest9 biofeedback machine to detect its effectivness in balancing hundreds of the body’s subtle energy systems.

When using the apps, you communicate with another sophisticated source in order to create this balance, using the mobile phone as an intermediate. The source of this wellbeing cannot be found in the apps, as the mobile works like a kind of lense that directs the information the body needs. This process makes the apps completely safe because you will not recieve this help if your body does not need it. The apps also work offline to minimise the risk of EMF. These apps are a major step in understanding how light works in harmony with us.

To use the apps you can choose between holding the phone screen side down on your forearm or holding the phone towards you, as if checking messages. Each session lasts around 2.5 minutes so it is quick and can be very effective, especially if you need something to calm your nerves like begore an important meeting. The freeingRest app can even help people get to sleep, which is why this session is set for half an hour.

Freeingme Ltd is a partnership between Grahame Martin, a highly experienced health practitioner, author and developmental trainer and Pavel Kubalak, a software developer with a fascination for personal energy work.

“The inspiration came from helping people for twenty-five years and visualizing energy on a quantum level to understand what we people need to improve our lives.” Grahame Martin, director of Freeingme Ltd.

The apps are not designed for medical use and should not be used to replace medication or professional medical advice. They are wellbeing apps that support the body in recentering energy balances.

There are presently three different freeingMe apps available on Google Play: freeing ENERGY, freeing STRESS and freeing REST. Each app is currently only available for Android users with a free 3 day trial and an introductory offer of $3.49 per month for 3 months, and $4.49 thereafter. An iPhone version will be available soon.



For further information and testimonials, please email Grahame Martin at contact@freeing.me, or log onto https://freeing.me.