Middlesex Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/08/21 at 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Timberline Drive, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/08/21 at approximately 1830 hours Vermont State Police received a report of a possible conditions of release violation. A subsequent investigation revealed that Sarah Bray, of Warren, had left her residence on two separate occasions that evening in violation of the curfew portion of her court ordered conditions of release. On 03/09/21 Bray was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/10/21 to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. She was subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648