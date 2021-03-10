Middlesex Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 21A300888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/08/21 at 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Timberline Drive, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Sarah Bray
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
On 03/08/21 at approximately 1830 hours Vermont State Police received a report of a possible conditions of release violation. A subsequent investigation revealed that Sarah Bray, of Warren, had left her residence on two separate occasions that evening in violation of the curfew portion of her court ordered conditions of release. On 03/09/21 Bray was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/10/21 to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. She was subsequently released.
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
