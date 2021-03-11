Last Coin Standing: Which Cryptocurrencies will still be around in 10 years?

coinlist logo

CoinList’s Industry Expert Panel discusses market forces on the crypto industry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinList gathered a panel of crypto experts to explore the future of cryptocurrency in a wide-ranging interview. The Pareto Principle, better known as the 80:20 ratio, is the idea that the 80% of the market will be monopolised by 20% of the competition.

With thousands of different cryptocurrencies all vying for attention, and as many as 1,700 of them already declared “dead”, is the crypto market headed for a modern day Dot-com bubble? If so, which coins will be left standing after a future crash?

The panel also considered the future of cryptocurrencies, with general agreement that they would revolutionise the financial system, as well as predictions that the current bull run would continue until the second half of this year.

The experts also discussed the here and now, giving their price predictions for the end of June, which ranged from $25,000 to $500,000!

The panel consists of:

Anna Chertoc – CEO of cryptocurrency exchange aggregator Swapzone

Lennart Clausen – Head of Trading at Scandinavian Forex and CFD broker Skilling

Jean-Yves Sireau – Founder and CEO of trading platform Deriv

Paul Sokolov – CEO of custody-free crypto wallet Guarda

Pavel Matveev – Co-founder and CEO of blockchain-based payments platform Wirex



You can read the panel’s answers in full here.

