Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Wednesday, March 10, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

DISCUSSION ITEMS:

SPREADSHEETS FOR C/HB 2 GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2021

Propst/Abbey/Sallee

C/HJR 1 PERMANENT FUND FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD, CA

MAESTAS/MARTÍNEZ

HB 157 MINING ACT FORFEITURE FUND (SMALL)

SB 229 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN/RUBIO)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SenFinComm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 11, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 76 EIB PERMIT DENIAL FOR POOR COMPLIANCE (CHANDLER)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Wednesday, March 10 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION

Impact Bills (SB 41 & HB 6) Differences/Similarities

Stewart/Lundstrom

HB 6 STATE EQUALIZATION GUARANTEE DISTRIBUTIONS (LUNDSTROM)

*C/HB 232 PUBLIC SCHOOL VENTILATION IMPROVEMENT ACT (STAPLETON)

C/HB 128 SCHOOL PERSONNEL BACKGROUND & TRAINING (SARIÑANA)

*HB 217 PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIPS (CADENA)

HB 221 K-2ND GRADE ASSESSMENT CHANGES (GARRATT/POPE)

HB 163 SCHOOL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CLASSES (MADRID)

HEALTH & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 23 MED SCHOOL LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS (GALLEGOS)

HB 152 CHIROPRACTIC BOARD CHANGES (BARRERAS)

HB 112 HEALTH BENEFITS FOR CERTAIN NON-CITIZENS (MARTÍNEZ)

HB 22 GROW YOUR OWN TEACHERS ACT SCHOLARSHIPS (GARRATT/PADILLA)

C/HB 147 DIETITIAN NUTRITIONIST LICENSURE (BASH)

SB 329 AMBULANCE SERVICES (CAMPOS)

SB 323 HEALTH CARE WORKERS PROTECTION ACT (SCHMEDES/DOW)

SB 343 CRIME OF RACING ON HIGHWAYS OR STREETS (PADILLA)

SB 344 CRIME OF VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER (HICKEY)

SB 345 PER DIEM & MILEAGE ACT CHANGES (GONZALES)

SB 355 PARENTING COORDINATORS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 342 MEDICAID WAIVER WAGE ACT (STEFANICS)

SB 351 GLOBAL HOSPITAL BUDGETS TASK FORCE (ORTIZ y PINO)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 11, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

Bilingual Multicultural Education Advisory Council:

Viridiana Cisneros (Co-chair)

Dr. Susana Ibarra-Johnson (Co-chair)

Adrian Sandoval (Member)

Dr. Berlinda Begay (Member)

UPDATE ON INDIAN EDUCATION IN SANTA FE:

Mission, Vision, Student Demographics, Impact Of Covid-19 and New Initiatives

Santa Fe Indian School

Mr. Gary Lujan

Institute of American Indian Arts

Felipe J. Estudillo Colón, Laguna Pueblo

Associate Professor of Museum Studies & Interim Academic Dean

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 48 ELECTION CHANGES (WOODS)

SB 119 PSYCHOLOGY INTERJURISDICTIONAL COMPACT (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 230 INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN STATE AGENCIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SJR 4 REVIEW OF SALARIES EVERY TWO YEARS (IVEY-SOTO)

C/HB 4 NM CIVIL RIGHTS ACT (LOUIS)

HB 57 PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT (McQUEEN)

C/SB 53 PROCUREMENT CHANGES (O’NEILL)

SB 257 DELINQUENCY PLACEMENTS (PADILLA/ANDERSON)

SB 278 STATE INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT (SHENDO)

SB 325 DEPT. OF TRANS COLLECTION OF DAMAGES (SHENDO)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

FORTNER, JACKIE (JACK) APPOINTMENT (NEVILLE)

University of New Mexico Board of Regents

FONG GEEN KO, RANDY APPOINTMENT (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (Student Regent)

PAYNE, WILLIAM HOLLAND APPOINTMENT (WIRTH)

University of New Mexico Board of Regents

ARMIJO, JERRY ANTHONY REAPPOINTMENT (MUÑOZ)

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents

LEPRE, DAVID A. APPOINTMENT (INGLE)

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents

ESPINOZA, VERONICA REAPPOINTMENT (HEMPHILL)

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents (Student Regent)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 11, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 291 TAX CHANGES (MARTÍNEZ)

C/HB 15 SUSTAINABLE BUILDING TAX CREDIT (ORTEZ)

*C/HB 206 UTILITY AFFORDABILITY & RELIEF ACT (ORTEZ)

HB 90 TAX PENALTIES & REMEDIES (CHANDLER)

C/HB 98 OMNIBUS TAX BILL (MARTÍNEZ)

HB 240 “CONTRACTING HOSPITAL” DEFINITION (FAJARDO/BACA)

SB 91 LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RETAIL BUSINESSES (GRIGGS)

*SB 198 PAID SICK LEAVE (LOPEZ)

SB 306 CONTINUATION OF NORTHERN NM AMTRAK SVC. (CAMPOS)

SB 413 REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

