Top 3 Free VPN Services That Still Work in Myanmar
MYANMAR, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ongoing military coup in Myanmar, it is crucial now more than ever to stay connected and involved. But due to the nationwide internet shutdown brought about by the military’s attempt to block any flow of information among the activists and citizens alike, it has somewhat become impossible to do so. Without access to the leading social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, people are at loss on the current status of their country. Additionally, without the internet, it’s harder for them to reach out to the world and show them the severity of the situation.
Using VPN to bypass online censorship
As a solution, the citizens turn to circumvention tools such as Virtual Private Network (VPN) services. With a VPN, they were able to keep track of the current situation in the country and share important updates online. How? Since the government traces down its citizens and bans them via their IP addresses, changing locations without actually flying to another country was the easiest solution. A VPN does just that. By connecting to a different server location, a user will be able to access geographically restricted sites. Also, a VPN secures a user's internet traffic by data encryption, making one's experience safe from monitoring.
Having said that, below is a list of the best free VPN services that work in Myanmar. Read on.
1. ExpressVPN
With over 160 server locations around the globe, it is easy to find a nearby and stable connection to help with bypassing government-implemented internet restrictions. Its military-grade security feature will also help with keeping a user's identity and personal information safe and private. This makes a safer communication and proliferation of useful materials to overrule the coup. Get ExpressVPN free for 30 days on your first trial.
2. DotVPN
Break free from the strict Myanmar internet censorship via DotVPN. With 700 strategically distributed virtual servers, anyone can post updates online from anywhere in the world. A user's identity will also remain anonymous thanks to its 4096-bit key encryption that makes one's online privacy protected, even from professional hackers. For starters, download the DotVPN app and get a 30-day free trial upon subscription.
3. GoingVPN
Get a lifetime free VPN service by connecting to GoingVPN. Like any premium service, it offers military-grade data encryption that secures a user's internet traffic and hides one's identity from a third-party agent. Plus, it has more than twenty server locations around the world that can help circumvent any internet restrictions. Speak up and send the message across borders by downloading the GoingVPN app. Check out www.goingvpn.com to learn more.
Stay informed and involved. Follow the latest news on the Myanmar coup and keep sharing updates online.
GoingVPN.com
