State Auditor Blaha to Present the 2021 State of Main Street -- For March 10, 2021

Press Advisory For Wednesday, March 10, 2021 10:00 am

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – On Wednesday, March 10th at 10:00 am, State Auditor Blaha will present the 2021 State of Main Street. In an effort to analyze the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what that says about our past and future COVID-19 responses, Auditor Blaha’s presentation will be an analysis of 2020 city and county budgets compared to 2021 proposed budgets.

The presentation will be live streamed on YouTube for the general public. Media will be invited to join the video conference via Zoom. If you are a member of the press, please contact Donald McFarland for the Zoom credentials.

What: 2021 State of Main Street

When: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:00 am

Who: State Auditor Julie Blaha, Kathy Docter (Government Information Division Director), John Jernberg (Research Analyst Specialist), Christy John (Research Analyst Intermediate)

Where: Live streamed on YouTube here.

xxx

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.