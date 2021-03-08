2021-03-08 14:22:22.827 $5.2 Million Jackpot Won in St. Louis

2021-03-08 14:22:22.827

A Missouri Lottery player at Kingshighway Mobil, 707 N. Kingshighway Blvd. in St. Louis, has won a $5.2 million jackpot prize after matching all six numbers drawn in Saturday night’s Lotto drawing.

“Lotto is Missouri’s original in-state Draw Game, and so far it’s made 262 millionaires,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “If you’re the newest Lotto winner, you can make an appointment at MOLottery.com to come in and claim your $5.2 million prize.”

The winning number combination on March 6 was 5, 7, 22, 33, 34 and 35.

Reardon also advised the ticketholder to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until Sept. 2.

The Lotto jackpot now resets to $1 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.