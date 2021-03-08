Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,012 in the last 365 days.

2021-03-08 14:22:22.827 $5.2 Million Jackpot Won in St. Louis

2021-03-08 14:22:22.827

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player at Kingshighway Mobil, 707 N. Kingshighway Blvd. in St. Louis, has won a $5.2 million jackpot prize after matching all six numbers drawn in Saturday night’s Lotto drawing.

“Lotto is Missouri’s original in-state Draw Game, and so far it’s made 262 millionaires,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “If you’re the newest Lotto winner, you can make an appointment at MOLottery.com to come in and claim your $5.2 million prize.”

The winning number combination on March 6 was 5, 7, 22, 33, 34 and 35.

Reardon also advised the ticketholder to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until Sept. 2.  

The Lotto jackpot now resets to $1 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

 

You just read:

2021-03-08 14:22:22.827 $5.2 Million Jackpot Won in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.