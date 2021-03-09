2021-03-09 09:21:28.863 Black Jack Woman Wins $102,002 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-03-09 09:21:28.863

Tamia Harris of Black Jack won a $102,002 Show Me Cash jackpot prize after matching all five numbers drawn in the Jan. 17 drawing. The winning numbers that night were 4, 14, 23, 28 and 31.

Harris purchased her winning ticket at QuikTrip, 12700 St. Charles Rock Road, in St. Louis.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.