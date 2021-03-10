Recycled Christmas trees create fish habitat at Mayland Reservoir

Cody - Recently, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office partnered to improve fish habitat at Mayland Reservoir near Emblem.

Last month, dozens of Christmas trees were hauled across the frozen surface of the reservoir and placed in strategic locations. Groups of trees were then tethered to concrete blocks which will sink, with the trees in tow, once the ice melts this spring.

Christmas trees have long been recycled in water bodies and this is the second year trees have been used to improve fish habitat in Mayland Reservoir.

“Many species of fish will concentrate near structures such as submerged logs, rocky points and rises, and along the interface of aquatic plant stands and open water. If an angler can find these structures, they will find fish,” said Fisheries Biologist Joe Skorupski. “The challenge with reservoirs and lakes such as Mayland is that they lack structure, so keying in on concentrations of bass, sunfish and perch for anglers can be difficult.

“By adding sunken trees in Mayland, anglers will be able to fish near and over the top of them and, if all goes as planned, increase their catch rates,” Skorupski said. “Ultimately, the goal is to bring fish to these areas so people have good opportunities to find fish closer to shore.”

Mayland Reservoir is home to largemouth bass, green sunfish/bluegill hybrid, yellow perch and tiger muskie.

Special thanks to the City of Cody and Cody Rotary Club for sponsoring the Christmas tree recycling program, where the trees for this project were collected.

- WGFD -