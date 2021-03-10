Turbidite Appoints Vincent Wong as Chief Technology Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turbidite, Asia’s newest pan-Asian edge data center platform, today announced the appointment of Vincent Wong as Chief Technology Officer. Vincent joins Turbidite from Google Cloud where he was Head of Strategic Accounts for the financial services industry focusing on HPC, Data Analytics, AI/ML and Hybrid Cloud solutions.
“We are pleased to have Vincent as part of Turbidite’s leadership team,” said Bill Barney, Chief Executive Officer, Turbidite. “Vincent brings more than 23 years of experience in business & technology development, solutions consulting, product management and IT operations. We look forward to delivering a solid portfolio of value added services under Vincent’s leadership.”
Prior to joining Google, Vincent was Executive Director of OneAsia Network Limited where he successfully designed and developed advanced IT solutions including data center, multi-cloud managed services and cloud connect to businesses of all sizes. Earlier Vincent served at Oracle where he delivered solutions in connected digital lifestyle, mobile payment and Internet of Things in the TMT sector across Asia Pacific.
Prior to moving to Asia in 2008, Vincent held technology leadership positions in the US and Canada at leading global companies including Redknee, Tropic Networks (Alcatel-Lucent) and Nortel Networks.
Vincent holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School in addition to a Master of Applied Science (Computer Engineering) and a Bachelor of Applied Science (Electrical Engineering), both from the University of Toronto. Vincent is also a named inventor in a number of patents worldwide.
About Turbidite
Turbidite launched on 3 March 2021, with focus on the development of a wide network of international-standard edge data centers across multiple Asia Pacific countries. Founded by industry veterans Bill Barney and Wilfred Kwan, Turbidite is backed by New World Development, a leading Hong Kong and China property conglomerate. www.turbidite.com
Media@turbidite.com
