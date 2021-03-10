Alchemist Announces Filing of Draft Listing Statement with the CSE and Amendment of APA with All Nations
Alchemist Mining Inc. is pleased to announce that it has submitted an initial listing statement with the CSE
Alchemist Mining Inc (CSE:AMS-X)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE:AMS.X) (“Alchemist” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted an initial listing statement (the “Listing Statement”) with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) respecting its previously announced acquisition of assets (the “Acquisition”) from All Nations Cannabis Corporation (“All Nations”).
The Company also announces that it and All Nations have amended and restated the terms of their prior asset purchase agreement respecting the Acquisition (as amended and restated, the “Amended and Restated APA”), to provide for a “holdback” of up to 6.2% of the share consideration (the “Holdback Shares”) payable thereunder in the event two of the leases to be acquired by the Company (the “Holdback Leases”) are not successfully transferred to the Company on closing (the “Closing”). The Amended and Restated APA provides that, if the Holdback Leases are transferred to the Company following the Closing, the Holdback Shares will be issued to All Nations.
The Acquisition will be an arm's length transaction and is expected to constitute a change of business of Alchemist under the CSE’s rules and policies. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to receipt of necessary consents and approvals, including without limitation (i) approval of the CSE for the Listing Statement and the listing of the common shares of the resulting issuer and (ii) approval of Alchemist’s shareholders. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the Amended and Restated APA or at all. No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the Acquisition and no advances or other consideration will be paid by Alchemist to All Nations in advance of closing of the Acquisition.
Alchemist’s goal is to be a global supplier of premium cannabis products. We are primarily focused on building a sustainable portfolio of cultivation, distribution and retail business entities, with a goal to create shareholder value.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “intends”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding: the proposed Acquisition and completion of the conditions to closing thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including: that the Acquisition will not complete; that the Company will not be able to execute its proposed business plan in the time required or at all due to regulatory, financial or other issues; changes in regulatory requirements; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis, available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
