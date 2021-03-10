Shuwen Biotech Announces Inclusion of Proprietary Biomarker of Preeclampsia into Clinical Practice Consensus
We are happy that key opinion leaders have recognized the value of our product in preeclampsia prevention and management.”DEQING, CHINA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuwen Biotech, a China-based integrated in vitro diagnostics company, today announced that its proprietary biomarker for preeclampsia, urine misfolded proteins, has been recognized as a valuable diagnostic marker for preeclampsia and included in a clinical physician practice consensus of the Henan Province in China. The “Expert Consensus for Preeclampsia Prevention and Treatment” recommends testing of urine misfolded proteins to screen for risk of preeclampsia among women in weeks 14 to 19+6, and after week 20, of pregnancy.

Shuwen’s Preeclampsia Detection Kit, the world’s first commercial urine-based point-of-care diagnostic device, was developed for the detection of urine misfolded proteins in pregnant women, and has been approved and marketed in China and many other countries.
"We are happy that key opinion leaders have recognized the value of our product in preeclampsia prevention and management. We will work hard with partners around the world to get the product in the hands of physicians and pregnant women to improve the quality of pregnancy and save lives," said Jay Z. Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Shuwen Biotech.
About Shuwen Biotech
Shuwen Biotech is a China-based diagnostic company founded on the principles of innovation, patent protection, and international collaboration as its strategic platforms for growth. Since 2011, Shuwen established strategic partnerships with numerous outstanding academic and commercial institutions to commercialize first-in-class diagnostic technologies and patents and has developed a range of novel diagnostics in the fields of cancer and women's health. Shuwen has also developed quality companion diagnostics and provided central lab biomarker testing services to leading pharmaceutical developers. Shuwen houses an in-house development team, CAP-accredited central labs, and ISO13485-certified IVD manufacturing facilities, all in line with global standards to continue to deliver transformational products and services to its customers globally and open new possibilities in the advancement of health.
