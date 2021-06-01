Shuwen Biotech and Stella Maris Medical Alerts LDA Announce Partnership to Commercialize Uromonitor® in China
Uromonitor® also adds to our growing portfolio of cancer testing products.”DEQING, CHINA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuwen Biotech, a China-based integrated in vitro diagnostics company and Stella Maris Medical Alerts LDA, today announced a partnership between the two companies for commercializing in China Uromonitor®, a proprietary molecular test for detecting bladder cancer and monitoring bladder cancer recurrence through a non-invasive method.
Under the terms of the agreement, Shuwen will distribute Uromonitor® and offer testing services with Uromonitor® in its CAP-accredited clinical labs in China.
Uromonitor® is a CE-certified novel urine-based test for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It can be used for detecting the tumor in patients under recurrence surveillance or suspected of bladder cancer (e.g. hematuria), ancillary to cystoscopy and urine cytology. It has been validated in multicenter studies and exhibits high sensitivity and specificity.
“We are pleased to take on Uromonitor® in China to offer bladder cancer patients and their physicians an innovative and accurate test for early diagnosis and early detection of cancer recurrence,” commented Jay Z. Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Shuwen Biotech. “Uromonitor® also adds to our growing portfolio of cancer testing products. And this partnership is another step towards our goal of benefiting patients with a full menu of the most innovative diagnostic tests for disease prevention, diagnosis and personalized treatment.”
André Caldeira, VP of Stella Maris Medical Alerts, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Shuwen, a leading innovative diagnostic company in China. The collaboration with Shuwen provides us access to the Chinese market allowing Uromonitor® to benefit Chinese patients. We hope that in the near future we will be able to drastically reduce cystoscopies in China.”
About Shuwen Biotech
Shuwen Biotech is a China-based diagnostic company founded on the principles of innovation, patent protection, and international collaboration as its strategic platforms for growth. Since 2011, Shuwen established strategic partnerships with numerous outstanding academic and commercial institutions to commercialize first-in-class diagnostic technologies and patents and has developed a range of novel diagnostics in the fields of cancer and women’s health. Shuwen has also developed quality companion diagnostics and provided central lab biomarker testing services to leading pharmaceutical developers. Shuwen houses an in-house development team, CAP-accredited central labs, and ISO13485-certified IVD manufacturing facilities, all in line with global standards to continue to deliver transformational products and services to its customers globally and open new possibilities in the advancement of health.
