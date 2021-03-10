MDC invites public to learn about turkey hunting basics on March 21

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Spring turkey hunting involves a variety of skills. Knowing how to locate a gobbler, call him into shotgun range, handling firearms in a safe fashion, and knowing what the regulations are all parts of a successful and safe hunt.

Hunters can learn more about the fundamentals of this popular spring pastime at “Learning to Hunt: Turkey Hunting,” a free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) event on March 21 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The event will be from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and is for individuals at least 11 years old.

At this event, MDC Outdoor Education Specialist Keith Debow will discuss the basics of spring turkey hunting. Topics that will be covered include legal bird identification, turkey habits and habitat, hunt preparation, locating a hunting spot, calling, firearms safety, regulations, caring for a harvested bird, and how to improve your shooting skills. This will provide good preparation for those wishing to participate in Missouri’s youth-only turkey season, April 10-11, or the state’s regular spring turkey season, April 19-May 9.

This event is being offered simultaneously in-person and online. The in-person session is limited to 15 people and can be registered for at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176389

People who want to attend virtually can sign up at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176391

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the in-person portion of this workshop. That means:

Only pre-registered students and MDC staff will be allowed in the Dalton Range classroom.

All MDC staff helping with this event will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

All students are encouraged to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing.

All students will be asked to use hand sanitizer when arriving and prior to handling firearms.

Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend the workshop.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. To get more information on this program or other range events, call the Andy Dalton Range at 417-742-4361 or e-mail daltonrange@mdc.mo.gov.