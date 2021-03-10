MDC offers free spring migration birding program in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. –Spring brings some new bird chirps among the trees, grasses and wetlands, as migrating birds return or pass through on their way north. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free spring migration birding program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.

This program is for participants age 8 and older, and this session is suited for youths interested in birds and birding. Participants will practice bird watching with Kristen Muelleman, MDC naturalist. They will also complete a birding scavenger hunt. Participants will look for signs of birds that may return such as old nests and woodpecker holes, evidence of spring such as trees budding, and they will spot birds that are in the Discovery Center garden.

"My favorite thing about bird watching in the spring is that the leaves on trees and bushes are only just starting to grow,” Muelleman said. “Birds that are returning from their wintering grounds or those special short-term visitors passing through on their way north are much easier to spot. Once the leaves fill in the branches, birds can be much more elusive.”

This will be an all-outdoor program. Participants will need to dress for the weather. Also, COVID-19 precautions will be followed including physical distancing and face masks. Space in this program is limited. Registration is required.

To register for this program, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZR8. To learn more about wild birds and birding in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zhc.