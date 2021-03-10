Tonino LAMBORGHINI appoints BeauGeste Luxury Brands as its official exclusive Agent in the USA and Caribbean
Cuscinetto dates back to 1983, when Tonino Lamborghini created one of his first watch models taking inspiration from a mechanical element, the ball bearing (in Italian, cuscinetto).
ITALIAN FLAIR AND HYPERWATCHES
Tonino Lamborghini's lifestyle combines Italian flair with the heritage design of our Italian family!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonino LAMBORGHINI S.p.A., the famed Italian design house, is pleased to announce BeauGeste Luxury Brands' appointment as its exclusive agent in the USA and the Caribbean, effective March 15, 2021.
— Ferruccio Lamborghini
Founded in 1981 by Tonino Lamborghini, 2nd generation of the LAMBORGHINI industrial dynasty, the company has evolved into a luxury lifestyle and design powerhouse, creating superlative watches, sunglasses, leather, smartphones, restaurants, jet-setters hotels, food, and beverage, from coffee to vodka and energy drinks, distributed in 40 countries around the world.
"In 1981, I started up my new Tonino Lamborghini Style and Accessories company. At the time, I assisted my father in the family group, but I felt the need to do something exclusively of my own, different from the world of engines. I have always been interested in design and accessories, and I took inspiration from my engineering background. I've always loved products linked to mechanics; thus, it was obvious to me that the first accessory I designed was a watch. Even today, in every product I create, there must not be missing a detail somehow related to my family's automotive and engineering heritage. Uncompromising spirit, Italian ingenuity, and design - together with the timeless legend of a brand recognized worldwide: are the values that characterize my brand. My company's mission is clear: to spread the passion and spirit of Italy with unique and distinctive products, inspired by Italian industrial design and the Lamborghini family's story". Tonino Lamborghini
"Tonino Lamborghini in 2021 will celebrate its 40th anniversary; the company founded by my father brings the Italian spirit to the world through a series of products that range from watches, eyewear, leather goods – three corporate core businesses – furniture, hospitality projects, and branded beverages. A real lifestyle experience brand!" says Ferruccio Lamborghini, 3rd generation and now the company CEO.
With the support of its Centro Stile designers, always under Tonino Lamborghini's supervision, the company has designed and manufactured timepiece models that have become real style icons over the years. Following the Lamborghini family's vision and constant inspiration, the company's designers have created unique watches like the Spyder, a watch totally inspired by the shield of the brand's emblem that encloses the "Miura raging bull," or timeless pieces like the Cuscinetto, whose first edition goes back to 1983.
The new Tonino Lamborghini Swiss Watches collection has been wholly conceived and designed by Ferruccio Lamborghini, Tonino's first son, representing the third generation of the Lamborghini family. From his famous grandfather, Ferruccio has inherited the name and the passion for motorcycles and high speed: he is a motorcycling champion in the Italian Championship.
With a team of designers and a historic Swiss watch manufacturer, Ferruccio has created eight new lines of timepieces that elegantly combine his father's past and his experience in the 2-wheels world. A brand-new range of performing Swiss watches dedicated to daring, bold, audacious, intrepid, fearless, and pioneering people, with remarkable resourcefulness.
The distribution partnership with BeauGeste Luxury Brands signals Tonino Lamborghini's commitment to serving its authorized retailers' network in the North American market. BeauGeste Inc., founded in 2015 by Thierry Chaunu, is dedicated to bringing American luxury retailers a new level of excellence with a "white gloves" service approach.
"We are thrilled to be working with Thierry Chaunu and the entire BeauGeste team of seasoned professionals," says Ferruccio Lamborghini, 3rd generation Lamborghini Family member. "When we met with them, we liked their business approach based on a deep-seated sense of integrity and customer service, as well as their passion for fine independent brands."
"We at BeauGeste Luxury Brands are equally thrilled and proud to represent Tonino LAMBORGHINI watches here in America," added Thierry Chaunu. "We share the same love and passion over pure Italian design and the rich heritage embodied by these fine Swiss watches."
ABOUT BEAUGESTE LUXURY BRANDS:
BeauGeste Luxury Brands is committed to delivering "white glove service excellence" as an organization consisting of regional independent sales professionals. For any wholesale inquiry or to become a Tonino LAMBORGHINI Authorized Retailer, please contact BeauGeste Luxury Brands at (212) 847-1371
Rita D'Andrea
Digital Marketing & Communication Director
Tonino Lamborghini S.P.A.
Head Office: Via Funo, 41 | 40050 Funo di Argelato | Bologna, Italy
Registered Office: Via San Giacomo, 25 | 41121 Modena | Italy
T + 39 051 86 26 28 | F + 39 051 86 49 56
Katia Graytok
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
+1 732-208-8185
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Tonino LAMBORGHINI SWISS WATCHES